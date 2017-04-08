Steamboat briefs: City reminds users about etiquette on muddy trails

As temperatures rise, local trails are beginning to melt out across the city. However, the trails on Emerald Mountain are still too wet to ride, and a closure remains in effect — as well for wildlife populations on the Spring Creek trail — until Saturday, April 15.

Trail condition signage will be posted where applicable, and trail users are asked to respect trail closures and use good judgment to help prevent unnecessary resource damage.

The Parks & Community Services Department reminds all trail users of some basic trail etiquette.

■ Use authorized trails only.

■ Stay on the existing single track of the trails. Walking on the sides of muddy trails creates trail widening, braiding and additional negative impacts.

■ Stay off of wet and muddy trails to minimize damage. If mud is sticking to shoes, tires or animals, then it is too muddy.

■ Educate yourself and your friends. Friends don’t let friends use muddy trails.

The city of Steamboat Springs has an amazing system of trails, yet limited resources are available for trail maintenance. The city requests all trail users follow basic trail etiquette, and choose the correct location to recreate.

Terrain on lower mountain limited at Steamboat Ski Area

Lower mountain terrain at Steamboat Ski Area will be limited to Heavenly Daze, Jess’ Cut Off, Sitz, Short Cut, Vogue and Lil’ Rodeo beginning Sunday, April 9. The resort recommends guests enjoy the upper mountain and download the Gondola when their day of skiing and riding is complete.

Christie Peak, Preview, Thunderhead and Bashor lifts will be closed for the season starting today, as well. Check daily grooming reports online for the most up-to-date trails and lifts conditions.

Submissions accepted for Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton announced his office is now accepting submissions for the 2017 3rd District Congressional Art Competition. Students in ninth through 12 grades are eligible to participate. Students must submit their entries no later than May 1.

“The Congressional Art Competition gives every high school student in the 3rd District an opportunity to share their artistic abilities with the community,” Tipton said in a news release. “It’s great to see the hard work and skill that students put into their pieces of art each year, and I look forward to meeting this year’s participants and seeing the talent in our communities.”

Guidelines for the 2017 competition can be found at tipton.house.gov/serving-you/art-competition.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved in the nationwide competition.

Teachers, students and parents with questions can contact Brenda Felmlee, 3rd Congressional District Art Competition liaison, at 719-587-5105 or brenda.felmlee@mail.house.gov.

South Routt County celebrates National Library Week

South Routt Library District will celebrate National Library Week April 10 through 16. Visit the Yampa Library, 116 Main St., or Oak Creek Library, 227 Dodge Ave., and receive a fortune cookie while checking out a book, movie, book on CD or using one of the computers. Visit southroutt.colibraries.org for times of services.

Officials caution area residents to utilize care when burning

With the arrival of spring, agricultural burning is becoming more prevalent, and local officials, including the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and North Routt, Oak Creek, West Routt, and Yampa Fire Protection Districts, asks local residents to follow proper burning procedures.

Before starting any agricultural burning, property owners are asked to contact the Routt County Communications Center at 970-879-1110 and provide the following information: location, size of area to be burned, start/finish time, material to be burned and property ownership.

Routt County open burn permit information can be found at co.routt.co.us/documentcenter/view/130. Permits are required for any open burn — not agricultural burn — in Routt County.

Local residents are also encouraged to observe the following recommendations for agricultural and ditch burning.

■ Know the predicted weather conditions for your burn day — erratic winds can quickly push a fire out of control in dry fuels.

■ Don’t burn on windy days.

■ Notify neighbors.

■ Have a shovel and water to extinguish the fire.

■ Clear and remove debris down to bare soil around power poles and state right-of-way fences to keep fire from damaging these structures.

■ Dig a fire line where the fire should stop if vegetation is continuous and will carry the fire beyond the planned burn area.

■ Never leave a fire unattended.