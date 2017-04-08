Sailors lacrosse earns weekend split

— It wasn’t quite a weekend sweep for the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team, but it was close, and that had coach Betsy Frick positively thrilled about her team.

The squad won Saturday 12-8, going on the road to defeat Fruita Monument.

That was good, Frick said.

Better, though, was the team’s 9-8 double overtime loss the day prior at Battle Mountain.

Steamboat’s never managed to play the Huskies competitively until Friday, when they were a bounce away from winning or tying.

“That was an awesome game,” Frick said. “That’s the best game we’ve played this year and probably the best game of the team’s that I’ve coached.”

Steamboat got four goals from Riley Schott, three from Lucy Shimek and one from Wyleigh Myers.

Ava Thiel came up big in goal, too. She had nine saves in regulation, then two in overtime.

“It was super high-energy and intense but really fun,” Frick said. “It was really well played on both sides.”

She said that energy wasn’t quite at the same level Saturday, but was there enough to get the win.

Shimek scored five to lead the team. Cassett Yeager had her most productive game on offense with four goals, while Schott scored three times.

“It wasn’t quite as upbeat and positive and fun, but it was still a good game,” Frick said. “They definitely are getting better, not quite every game, but there’s been a huge improvement since the beginning of the season and a huge improvement over last year.

Next up for the Sailors, 7-3, is a trip Thursday to play at Summit.

