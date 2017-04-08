Rock-like substance not drugs: The Record for Friday, April 7, 2017

Friday, April 7, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

1:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a commercial intrusion alarm at a business in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers investigate and found all doors secure.

7:21 a.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident at a gas station in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. An employee discovered a bag containing a rock-like substance he suspected might be drugs. The substance tested negatively for drugs.

7:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of harassment in the 38000 block of Routt County Road 179.

7:58 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats being made in the 35000 block of Fire Service Road 321.

9:41 a.m. Officers were called to investigate an animal complaint at the intersection of Nob and Broad streets. Officers educated the dogs' owner about leash laws.

10:23 a.m. Officers were called to a report of the theft of an unsecured bicycle in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

11:51 a.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief at Steamboat Springs High School. A student reported their vehicle had been keyed. The school resource officer is investigating the incident.

4:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of identity theft in the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive. The complainant said bank accounts were being opened fraudulently in their name.

6:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 900 block of Lincoln Ave. It involved an encounter between the complainant and her ex-boyfriend.

7:36 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate a missing person report in the 30000 block of Colo. Highway 131.

10:04 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate and animal complaint in the 41000 block of Routt County Road 44.

10:25 p.m. Officers were called to investigate a theft report at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Times Drive. The complainant said the backpack was left at the restaurant and contained various equipment and a sizable sum of cash. Police are reviewing video footage from the area.

4:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs firefighters were called to investigate a fire alarm in the 31000 block of Aspen Ridge Road.