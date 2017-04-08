The Record

Rock-like substance not drugs: The Record for Friday, April 7, 2017

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Friday, April 7, 2017

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

1:34 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a commercial intrusion alarm at a business in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers investigate and found all doors secure.

7:21 a.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident at a gas station in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. An employee discovered a bag containing a rock-like substance he suspected might be drugs. The substance tested negatively for drugs.

7:55 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of harassment in the 38000 block of Routt County Road 179.

7:58 a.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats being made in the 35000 block of Fire Service Road 321.

9:41 a.m. Officers were called to investigate an animal complaint at the intersection of Nob and Broad streets. Officers educated the dogs' owner about leash laws.

10:23 a.m. Officers were called to a report of the theft of an unsecured bicycle in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

11:51 a.m. Officers were called to a report of criminal mischief at Steamboat Springs High School. A student reported their vehicle had been keyed. The school resource officer is investigating the incident.

4:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of identity theft in the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive. The complainant said bank accounts were being opened fraudulently in their name.

6:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 900 block of Lincoln Ave. It involved an encounter between the complainant and her ex-boyfriend.

7:36 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate a missing person report in the 30000 block of Colo. Highway 131.

10:04 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate and animal complaint in the 41000 block of Routt County Road 44.

10:25 p.m. Officers were called to investigate a theft report at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Times Drive. The complainant said the backpack was left at the restaurant and contained various equipment and a sizable sum of cash. Police are reviewing video footage from the area.

4:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs firefighters were called to investigate a fire alarm in the 31000 block of Aspen Ridge Road.

