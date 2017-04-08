Real estate transactions for March 30 through April 5

■ No address, North Routt
Seller: DNJ Investments LP
Buyer: Arie L. and Sharon R. Hoofedoorn
Date: March 30, 2017
Price: $725,000
Property description: 65.83 acres of grazing/agricultural land.
■ 23460 Routt County Road 29
Seller: Sigrid Maria Lucas Trustee, SM Lucas Revocable Trust
Buyer: SM Lucas Revocable Trust
Date: March 30, 2017
Price: $140,000
Property description: 35.1 acres of dry farm land, Filing 2, Lot 8 of Trout Creek Valley. Last sold for $155,800 in 2006.
■ 2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Andrew R. Hall
Buyer: Jaime H. and Lorena G. Contreras
Date: March 30, 2017
Price: $331,000
Property description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 117 of Storm Meadows Club condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2000.
■ 127 Oak Ridge Circle
Seller: Christine Baker
Buyer: Lloyd Brooks
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $194,000
Property description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Unit 204 of Sierra View condominiums. Last sold for $165,000 in 2009.
■ 30860 Elk Lane
Seller: James C. and Barbara J. Stimson
Buyer: Sandra L. and Charles N. Jr. Corrado
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $1,170,000
Property description: 3,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 2.67 acres, Tract A or Spring Green subdivision.
■ 1160 Natures Way
Seller: David J. and Rebecca L. Turner
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Bassett Revocable Trust
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $505,000
Property description: 1,511-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 of Willows at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $470,000 in 2007.
■ 33395 Filly Trail
Seller: Liuda V. and Petras Avizonis and Sigitas and Milda Liakus
Buyer: Matthew J. Kaufmann
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $9,100
Property description: 0.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 of Black Horse I subdivision.
■ No address, South Routt
Seller: Capital Funding Advisors LLC
Buyer: C2 Colorado 4F LLC
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $275,000
Property description: 86.95 acres of grazing land.
■ 1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Rebekah Ruth and Thaylin Wyatt Pierce
Buyer: Andrew M. Kosoris
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $155,000
Property description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $126,500 in 2014.
■ 2661 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: Porento Family Building Partnership
Buyer: Jonathan D. and Joy I. Lichterman
Date: March 31, 2017
Price: $290,000
Property description: 0.241 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 18 of Wildhorse Meadows.
■ 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Christopher J. Nichols Trustee, CJN Living Trust
Buyer: PNN Land and Home LLC
Date: April 3, 2017
Price: $300,000
Property description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 302 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $155,000 in 2001.
■ No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Silas Ashley
Buyer: JM Keating LLC and Marilyn Laurine Jardon
Date: April 3, 2017
Price: $22,000
Property description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Block 11, Lot 24 to 26 of first addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $22,000 in 2004.
■ 2525 Village Drive
Seller: David B. Katz Trustee, Katz Investment Trust
Buyer: Shipman Companies LP
Date: April 3, 2017
Price: $805,000
Property description: 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2B of The Highmark. Last sold for $868,000 in 2010.
■ 1705 Saddle Creek Court
Seller: Christopher F. and Lesley A. Lumpkin
Buyer: Charles and Bonni Dommer
Date: April 3, 2017
Price: $446,000
Property description: 1,225-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot B-5 of Saddle Creek Townhomes. Last sold for $470,000 in 2007.
■ 2488 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Oil Ventures Worldwide LTD
Buyer: Andrew Volk
Date: April 3, 2017
Price: $280,000
Property description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 of Country Club Highlands subdivision. Last sold for $419,000 in 2006.
■ 1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Ken and Tracy March
Buyer: Samantha Marie Handartner and Taralea Renee Mahaffey
Date: April 4, 2017
Price: $208,000
Property description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 102 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $115,000 in 2012.
■ 2890 Burgess Pines Trail
Seller: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC
Buyer: Ann and Thomas Huber
Date: April 4, 2017
Price: $1,500,000
Property description: 4,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.6 acres, Lot 4 of Burgess Pines subdivision. Last sold for $2,548,000 in 2015.
■ 351 Escalante Court
Seller: Rodney and Kathleen Benz
Buyer: Tammie J., Scotty H. and Harrison Scott Mader
Date: April 4, 2017
Price: $275,000
Property description: 2,191-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.27 acres, Filing 2, Lot 6 of Vista Verde subdivision. Last sold for $233,500 in 2001.
■ 37045 William William
Seller: Shari Critchley and Darrin Jay Fryer
Buyer: KJ2P LLC
Date: April 4, 2017
Price: $1,255,000
Property description: 3,896-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath single-family home on 0.44 acres, Lot 99 of Tree Haus subdivision.
■ 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Margaret and John Vanderlaan
Buyer: Colin D. Taylor
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $325,000
Property description: 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2110 of Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $213,150 in 2015.
■ 2920 Village Drive
Seller: Cara B. and Jorge E. Quirch
Buyer: Monica and Aaron Feder
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $389,000
Property description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2304 of Timberline at Traupper’s Crossing. Last sold for $394,500 in 2006.
■ 2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Richard A. Kauflin and Julia J. Gallaher
Buyer: Stephen R. Wood
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $255,000
Property description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 315 of Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $172,000 in 2005.
■ 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Robert C. Goff and Laine A. Landau
Buyer: Adam Scott and Rigel Anne Smith
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $150,000
Property description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 of Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2015.
■ 1540, 1720 Ranch Road
Seller: Marilyn Ruth Barnes Noblitt Revocable Trust, Jack Lee Noblitt Trustee, Jack Lee Noblitt Revocable Trust, Marilyn Ruth Barnes Noblitt Trustee
Buyer: Maryann C. Marquardt Declaration of Trust
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $362,000
Property description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 301 of The Ranch at Steamboat. Last sold for $346,000 in 2015.
■ 409 Meadow Brook Court
Seller: Jon M. Baseman
Buyer: Shawna Gay
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $250,000
Property description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.24 acres, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 18 of Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $146,000 in 2014.
Total sales — $10,616,100
■ 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: William Anthony and Tahni Lee Rogers
Buyer: Patricia C. Winn
Date: April 3, 2017
Price: $119,000
Property description: One-seventh interest in and to Unit 233, Christie Club Condominiums.
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jack Kulas and Anna Micun
Buyer: Kirk N. and Janet I. Wolff
Date: April 5, 2017
Price: $30,000
Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 469 of The Steamboat Grand.
Total timeshare sales — $149,000
