Real estate transactions for March 30 through April 5

■ No address, North Routt

Seller: DNJ Investments LP

Buyer: Arie L. and Sharon R. Hoofedoorn

Date: March 30, 2017

Price: $725,000

Property description: 65.83 acres of grazing/agricultural land.

■ 23460 Routt County Road 29

Seller: Sigrid Maria Lucas Trustee, SM Lucas Revocable Trust

Buyer: SM Lucas Revocable Trust

Date: March 30, 2017

Price: $140,000

Property description: 35.1 acres of dry farm land, Filing 2, Lot 8 of Trout Creek Valley. Last sold for $155,800 in 2006.

■ 2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Andrew R. Hall

Buyer: Jaime H. and Lorena G. Contreras

Date: March 30, 2017

Price: $331,000

Property description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 117 of Storm Meadows Club condominiums. Last sold for $210,000 in 2000.

■ 127 Oak Ridge Circle

Seller: Christine Baker

Buyer: Lloyd Brooks

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $194,000

Property description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Phase II, Unit 204 of Sierra View condominiums. Last sold for $165,000 in 2009.

■ 30860 Elk Lane

Seller: James C. and Barbara J. Stimson

Buyer: Sandra L. and Charles N. Jr. Corrado

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $1,170,000

Property description: 3,212-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath single-family home on 2.67 acres, Tract A or Spring Green subdivision.

■ 1160 Natures Way

Seller: David J. and Rebecca L. Turner

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Bassett Revocable Trust

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $505,000

Property description: 1,511-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Unit 5 of Willows at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $470,000 in 2007.

■ 33395 Filly Trail

Seller: Liuda V. and Petras Avizonis and Sigitas and Milda Liakus

Buyer: Matthew J. Kaufmann

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $9,100

Property description: 0.66 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 of Black Horse I subdivision.



■ No address, South Routt

Seller: Capital Funding Advisors LLC

Buyer: C2 Colorado 4F LLC

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $275,000

Property description: 86.95 acres of grazing land.

■ 1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Rebekah Ruth and Thaylin Wyatt Pierce

Buyer: Andrew M. Kosoris

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $155,000

Property description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 307 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $126,500 in 2014.

■ 2661 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: Porento Family Building Partnership

Buyer: Jonathan D. and Joy I. Lichterman

Date: March 31, 2017

Price: $290,000

Property description: 0.241 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 18 of Wildhorse Meadows.

■ 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Christopher J. Nichols Trustee, CJN Living Trust

Buyer: PNN Land and Home LLC

Date: April 3, 2017

Price: $300,000

Property description: 1,165-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building E, Unit 302 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $155,000 in 2001.

■ No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Silas Ashley

Buyer: JM Keating LLC and Marilyn Laurine Jardon

Date: April 3, 2017

Price: $22,000

Property description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land, Block 11, Lot 24 to 26 of first addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $22,000 in 2004.

■ 2525 Village Drive

Seller: David B. Katz Trustee, Katz Investment Trust

Buyer: Shipman Companies LP

Date: April 3, 2017

Price: $805,000

Property description: 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 2B of The Highmark. Last sold for $868,000 in 2010.

■ 1705 Saddle Creek Court

Seller: Christopher F. and Lesley A. Lumpkin

Buyer: Charles and Bonni Dommer

Date: April 3, 2017

Price: $446,000

Property description: 1,225-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot B-5 of Saddle Creek Townhomes. Last sold for $470,000 in 2007.

■ 2488 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Oil Ventures Worldwide LTD

Buyer: Andrew Volk

Date: April 3, 2017

Price: $280,000

Property description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 17 of Country Club Highlands subdivision. Last sold for $419,000 in 2006.

■ 1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Ken and Tracy March

Buyer: Samantha Marie Handartner and Taralea Renee Mahaffey

Date: April 4, 2017

Price: $208,000

Property description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 102 of Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $115,000 in 2012.

■ 2890 Burgess Pines Trail

Seller: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC

Buyer: Ann and Thomas Huber

Date: April 4, 2017

Price: $1,500,000

Property description: 4,133-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family home on 0.6 acres, Lot 4 of Burgess Pines subdivision. Last sold for $2,548,000 in 2015.

■ 351 Escalante Court

Seller: Rodney and Kathleen Benz

Buyer: Tammie J., Scotty H. and Harrison Scott Mader

Date: April 4, 2017

Price: $275,000

Property description: 2,191-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.27 acres, Filing 2, Lot 6 of Vista Verde subdivision. Last sold for $233,500 in 2001.

■ 37045 William William

Seller: Shari Critchley and Darrin Jay Fryer

Buyer: KJ2P LLC

Date: April 4, 2017

Price: $1,255,000

Property description: 3,896-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath single-family home on 0.44 acres, Lot 99 of Tree Haus subdivision.



■ 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Margaret and John Vanderlaan

Buyer: Colin D. Taylor

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $325,000

Property description: 768-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2110 of Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $213,150 in 2015.

■ 2920 Village Drive

Seller: Cara B. and Jorge E. Quirch

Buyer: Monica and Aaron Feder

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $389,000

Property description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2304 of Timberline at Traupper’s Crossing. Last sold for $394,500 in 2006.

■ 2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Richard A. Kauflin and Julia J. Gallaher

Buyer: Stephen R. Wood

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $255,000

Property description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building 300, Unit 315 of Timber Run condominiums. Last sold for $172,000 in 2005.

■ 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Robert C. Goff and Laine A. Landau

Buyer: Adam Scott and Rigel Anne Smith

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $150,000

Property description: 524-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 of Timbers condominiums. Last sold for $130,000 in 2015.

■ 1540, 1720 Ranch Road

Seller: Marilyn Ruth Barnes Noblitt Revocable Trust, Jack Lee Noblitt Trustee, Jack Lee Noblitt Revocable Trust, Marilyn Ruth Barnes Noblitt Trustee

Buyer: Maryann C. Marquardt Declaration of Trust

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $362,000

Property description: 1,337-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 301 of The Ranch at Steamboat. Last sold for $346,000 in 2015.

■ 409 Meadow Brook Court

Seller: Jon M. Baseman

Buyer: Shawna Gay

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $250,000

Property description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on 0.24 acres, Filing 2, Block 1, Lot 18 of Golden Meadows subdivision. Last sold for $146,000 in 2014.

Total sales — $10,616,100

■ 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: William Anthony and Tahni Lee Rogers

Buyer: Patricia C. Winn

Date: April 3, 2017

Price: $119,000

Property description: One-seventh interest in and to Unit 233, Christie Club Condominiums.

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jack Kulas and Anna Micun

Buyer: Kirk N. and Janet I. Wolff

Date: April 5, 2017

Price: $30,000

Property description: Quarter-share interest in and to Unit 469 of The Steamboat Grand.



Total timeshare sales — $149,000

