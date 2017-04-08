Jail Report for April 1 to April 7, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.
Saturday, April 1
Clayton A. Schwerin, 34 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)
Sunday, April 2
Ryan W. Jones, 35 — failure to appear (SSPD)
Monday, April 3
Juan P. Stoll, 39 — third-degree assault (SSPD)
Tuesday, April 4
Kelly N. Baxter, 36 — driving under restraint (Routt County Sheriff's Office)
Ronal W. Selbach, 38 — contempt of court (RCSD)
Wednesday, April 5
Kristen L. Corrier, 26 — unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (SSPD)
America A. Pozas-Montalvo, 34 — speeding and driving under restraint (Colorado State Patrol)
Thursday, April 6
Rosemary N. Coleman, 32 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)
Curtis R. Montgomery, 52 — DUI, weaving, driving under restraint (Oak Creek Police Department)
Friday, April 7
Jacob R. Illian, 41 — DUI, speeding, no proof of insurance (CSP)
Welcome W. Thankful, 35 — fugitive of justice, driving under denial (SSPD)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID