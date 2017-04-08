Jail Report for April 1 to April 7, 2017

The following is a list of people booked into Routt County Jail on suspicion of the listed charges. The arresting agency is listed in parentheses.

Saturday, April 1

Clayton A. Schwerin, 34 — third-degree assault (Steamboat Springs Police Department)

Sunday, April 2

Ryan W. Jones, 35 — failure to appear (SSPD)

Monday, April 3

Juan P. Stoll, 39 — third-degree assault (SSPD)

Tuesday, April 4

Kelly N. Baxter, 36 — driving under restraint (Routt County Sheriff's Office)

Ronal W. Selbach, 38 — contempt of court (RCSD)

Wednesday, April 5

Kristen L. Corrier, 26 — unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia (SSPD)

America A. Pozas-Montalvo, 34 — speeding and driving under restraint (Colorado State Patrol)

Thursday, April 6

Rosemary N. Coleman, 32 — fugitive of justice (RCSO)

Curtis R. Montgomery, 52 — DUI, weaving, driving under restraint (Oak Creek Police Department)

Friday, April 7

Jacob R. Illian, 41 — DUI, speeding, no proof of insurance (CSP)

Welcome W. Thankful, 35 — fugitive of justice, driving under denial (SSPD)