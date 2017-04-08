Healthy eating: Hard-cooked eggs at altitude

Hard-cooked eggs at altitude

6 large eggs

Water

Steamer basket

Pour one inch of water into a medium saucepan with a tight-fitting lid.

Place an empty steamer basket over the water, and turn heat to high until the water begins to boil. Gently place the eggs in the steamer basket and cover. When the water returns to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and continue steaming for 17 minutes. While the eggs cook, prepare a large bowl with 2 cups of ice and 2 cups of water. Plunge the steamed eggs into the ice water.

Recipe provided by Karen Massey, lifeintheboat.com.