Youth wrestling takes centerstage Saturday in Hayden

— Hayden will become the center of the pee wee wrestling world Saturday, at least in Northern Colorado, as more than 353 wrestlers will come to town looking for titles.

“I would say besides the Routt County Fair this is one of the biggest events in Hayden," said Jill Delay, who is helping organize and run this Saturday’s event as the town of Hayden's recreation coordinator. “Parking by the high school is going to be crazy.”

That's because the annual Hayden Pee Wee Wrestling Tournament, which features athletes 14-and-under, will bring nearly 600 people to town to compete, cheer and support local programs in the event. Wrestlers from Kremmling, Craig, South Routt, Parachute, Rifle, Meeker, Steamboat, New Castle, Silt, Walden, Rangely, Grand Junction, Carbondale, Olathe, Palisade, Monte Vista, Parshall, Parker and Baggs, Wyoming, are expected for the event, which supports the youth wrestling program in Hayden.

Thirty-two of the Hayden team’s 39 members are registered to compete. South Routt has nine registered, Craig is expected to bring more than 60 to the event and Steamboat is also expected to be well represented.

“Pee wee wrestling is huge for Hayden, and this a a great event,” said Tammy Delaney, who owns Wild Goose Coffee at the Granary in Hayden.

However, she admits it’s not a huge boost for her business. She expects that Kum & Go, Bear River Valley Co-Op and Wolf Mountain Pizza might see a few more people this weekend.

“Oh yeah, our fuel sales tend to be up this weekend,” said Casey Rolando, who runs the co-op along with his wife, Sunny.

He said sales are also generally up inside the store, which is located on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Hayden.

Delay admits the parents and fans tend to come to this event well prepared, and what they don’t bring they usually find at the concession stand set up in the high school. The tournament organizers will also be selling Krispy Kreme donuts as part of a fundraiser for the Dry Creek Park Campground.

The money from entry fees and concession sales goes to support the local wrestling program. Delay said the tournament generally raises about $1,500. The club saves the money for big purchases like new mats and new singlets.

