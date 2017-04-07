Steamboat briefs: Business plan competition launches for 2017

The Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center is hosting the sixth annual community business plan competition for 2017. This program promotes effective planning for new business startups.

With a well-written plan, entrepreneurs have a better chance of finding funding, recruiting talented employees, addressing the needs of customers and solving operational challenges.



Past winners have included Excurzo, an application software company, Grasssticks, a bamboo ski pole manufacturer, Balance Rider, a patented equine training device, Nelson Colorado, an outdoor wear company, and Mountain Pine Manufacturing. The incentive to complete a plan by a set deadline has encouraged a number of entrepreneurs to submit plans and further their business goals, regardless of whether they won the competition.



As part of this competition, a business plan-writing workshops will be offered April 20, May 31 and June 28. Topics covered in these free workshops include identifying target market, defining product or service as a customer value, financial forecasts, operations, marketing and sales strategies. Call 970-870-4491 to register for one of these workshops.

The competition, sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs, Alpine Bank and Colorado Mountain College, offers a first-place prize of $10,000 and a second-place prize of $5,000, plus other benefits. Plans are due by Sept. 18. Finalists will present their business concept to a panel of judges from Yampa Valley SCORE in October. Visit coloradomtn.edu/yvec for guidelines and rules.

Film about mega-mansion impact to screen Wednesday

Bud Werner Memorial Library and the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council present a free screening of “One Big Home,” an award-winning documentary that investigates how a community determines its own destiny, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in Library Hall.

Gentrification comes in many forms. On the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard, where presidents and celebrities vacation, trophy homes threaten to destroy the island’s unique character. Twelve years in the making, “One Big Home” follows one carpenter’s journey to understand the trend toward giant houses.

When he feels complicit in wrecking the place he calls home, he takes off his tool belt and picks up a camera. Bumping up against angry homeowners and builders who look the other way, he works with his community and attempts to pass a new bylaw to limit house size.

Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.