Skier crash: The Record for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

7:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a 911 hangup in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

10:03 a.m. West Routt Fire Department emergency responders were called to help someone who had fallen in the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden.

11:04 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

12:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of harassment in the 38000 block of Routt County Road 179.

3:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a skier crash on the Tomahawk trail at Steamboat Ski Area.

3:06 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

5:34 p.m. Emergency responders were called to help someone who was having a seizure in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:59 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:00 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza.