Skier crash: The Record for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Thursday, April 6, 2017
Crime StoppersIf you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.
Police, fire and ambulance calls
7:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a 911 hangup in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.
10:03 a.m. West Routt Fire Department emergency responders were called to help someone who had fallen in the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden.
11:04 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.
12:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of harassment in the 38000 block of Routt County Road 179.
3:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a skier crash on the Tomahawk trail at Steamboat Ski Area.
3:06 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.
5:34 p.m. Emergency responders were called to help someone who was having a seizure in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:59 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:00 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID