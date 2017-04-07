The Record

Skier crash: The Record for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Friday, April 7, 2017

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

7:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a 911 hangup in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

10:03 a.m. West Routt Fire Department emergency responders were called to help someone who had fallen in the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden.

11:04 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

12:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of harassment in the 38000 block of Routt County Road 179.

3:45 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a skier crash on the Tomahawk trail at Steamboat Ski Area.

3:06 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

5:34 p.m. Emergency responders were called to help someone who was having a seizure in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:59 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:00 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza.

