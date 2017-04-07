Routt County school lunch menus for week of April 10, 2017

Friday, April 7, 2017

Advertisement

■ Steamboat Springs School District

Monday: Vietnamese honey braised pork over rice

Tuesday: Chicken taco

Wednesday: Pasta Calabrian style or Alfredo sauce

Thursday: Fish ’n’ chips

Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)

■ Hayden School District

Monday: Cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, cottage cheese, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Chicken fajita, refried beans, Spanish rice, Mandarin oranges, milk

Wednesday: Yellow submarine sandwich, peas and carrots, spinach salad, watermelon, milk

Thursday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage patties, hash browns, ruby red grapefruit, milk

Friday: Superman nachos, hominy and bean salad, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit salad, milk

■ South Routt School District

Monday: Chili, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Tuesday: Lo mein, fortune cookie, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Wednesday: Deli combo sub, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, hot roll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk

Friday: No school

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.