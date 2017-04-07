Routt County school lunch menus for week of April 10, 2017

■ Steamboat Springs School District
Monday: Vietnamese honey braised pork over rice
Tuesday: Chicken taco
Wednesday: Pasta Calabrian style or Alfredo sauce
Thursday: Fish ’n’ chips
Friday: Homemade pizza (gluten-free available)
■ Hayden School District
Monday: Cheeseburgers, baked potatoes, cottage cheese, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, refried beans, Spanish rice, Mandarin oranges, milk
Wednesday: Yellow submarine sandwich, peas and carrots, spinach salad, watermelon, milk
Thursday: Pancakes with syrup, sausage patties, hash browns, ruby red grapefruit, milk
Friday: Superman nachos, hominy and bean salad, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit salad, milk
■ South Routt School District
Monday: Chili, cinnamon roll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Tuesday: Lo mein, fortune cookie, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Wednesday: Deli combo sub, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Thursday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, hot roll, fruit and vegetable bar, milk
Friday: No school
