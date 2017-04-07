Routt County ranked fourth healthiest county in Colorado for 2017

— A set of newly released annual health rankings place Routt County as the fourth highest in overall health among Colorado counties, the area’s highest ranking yet.

County Health Rankings are based on data measuring the health behaviors and clinical care habits of residents, and the rankings also consider socioeconomic factors of residents and other measures, like alcohol-related driving fatalities and children who live with single parents.

The rankings are a collaborative effort of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to health, and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association CEO Kara Stoller said the county ranking is something that may be a factor that people consider when making a decision to move to the Steamboat Springs area.

“The fourth overall health ranking for Routt County in the state is no surprise,” Stoller said. “The active lifestyle we live provides many health benefits and entices those who want to live a healthy life to move to the county.”

Routt County's fourth-place ranking is up from seventh place in 2016, fifth in 2015 and 11th in 2014.

Much of the data used to compile the 2017 rankings is from 2015 or from a range of earlier years.

Among the rankings:

Adults reporting fair or poor health: Routt County, 9 percent; Colorado; 14 percent

Adults who smoke: Routt County, 14 percent; Colorado; 16 percent

Number of teen (15-19) births per 1,000 female teen: Routt County, 13; Colorado, 30

Residents for every primary care physician: Routt County, 850:1; Colorado, 1,240:1

Adults 20 and over who don’t leisurely exercise: Routt County, 12 percent; Colorado, 14 percent

Adults reporting binge drinking: Routt County, 22 percent; Colorado, 19 percent

Children in single-parent households: Routt County, 23 percent; Colorado, 28 percent

Adults who are obese: Routt County, 14 percent; Colorado, 20 percent

Alcohol-impaired driving deaths: Routt County, 54 percent, Colorado, 35 percent

Uninsured residents: Routt County, 12 percent; Colorado, 12 percent

See more Routt County health outcomes at countyhealthrankings.org.

