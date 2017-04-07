Routt County Council on Aging menus for week of April 10, 2017

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center

Monday: Split pea soup, mashed potatoes, with gravy, corn, biscuit, orange sherbet

Tuesday: Pizza, tossed salad, apples, brownie

Thursday: Ham, sweet potato, green bean casserole, wheat roll, apple pie

Friday: Catfish, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, tangerine, trail mix cookies

■ Hayden American Legion Hall

Tuesday: Pizza, tossed salad, apples, brownie

Thursday: Ham, sweet potato, green bean casserole, wheat roll, apple pie

■ South Routt Community Center

Monday: Split pea soup, mashed potatoes, with gravy, corn, biscuit, orange sherbet

Wednesday: Ham, sweet potato, green bean casserole, wheat roll, apple pie

Friday: Catfish, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, tangerine, trail mix cookies

All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.