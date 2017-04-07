Routt County Council on Aging menus for week of April 10, 2017

■ Steamboat Springs Community Center
Monday: Split pea soup, mashed potatoes, with gravy, corn, biscuit, orange sherbet
Tuesday: Pizza, tossed salad, apples, brownie
Thursday: Ham, sweet potato, green bean casserole, wheat roll, apple pie
Friday: Catfish, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, tangerine, trail mix cookies
■ Hayden American Legion Hall
Tuesday: Pizza, tossed salad, apples, brownie
Thursday: Ham, sweet potato, green bean casserole, wheat roll, apple pie
■ South Routt Community Center
Monday: Split pea soup, mashed potatoes, with gravy, corn, biscuit, orange sherbet
Wednesday: Ham, sweet potato, green bean casserole, wheat roll, apple pie
Friday: Catfish, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, tangerine, trail mix cookies
All lunches are served at noon. There is a recommended donation of $3 per lunch for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. A $30 punch card is good for 10 lunches for seniors 60 and older or five lunches for those younger than 60. Find detailed menus at rccoaging.org. Call 970-879-0633 to make a lunch reservation, request Meals on Wheels or arrange for a van pickup.
