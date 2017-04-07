Mountains near Steamboat Springs trails Colorado snowpack trend

— While mountain ranges and river basins across most of Colorado are hanging on this month to the greatest snowpacks in four years, the combined Yampa/White Basin, which includes Steamboat Springs, sits at the bottom of the snowdrift.

In spite of unseasonably warm and dry weather over the first two-thirds of the month of March, statewide snowpack is hanging in at 111 percent of median, Brian Domonkos, Colorado snow survey supervisor, reported this week. However, the combined Yampa/White river basins represent the only region in the state where snowpack is below average.

According to the National Resources Conservation Service, where Domonkos heads up the Colorado snow survey, snowpack in the two-river basin stood at 86 percent of median on April 1.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster snowpack season,” Domonkos said in a news release.

He was referring to record low snowpack accumulation in October and November, followed by record high snowpack accumulation in December and January, and a near record low snowpack accumulation again in March.

The term snowpack doesn’t refer to the depth of snow in the mountains, but instead, to the amount of water remaining in the standing snow. Crews working for Domonkos rely on both remote sensing units and site visits to snowpack measuring sites around the Colorado Rockies to gather data.

Relatively good snowpack remains in the Gunnison, Arkansas, and combined San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan basins all above 118 percent of normal. Only the combined Yampa and White basins are now below normal, according to Domonkos.

But the trend has reversed and picked up snowpack modestly since the first of the month. On April 7, it was a tale of two snow measurement sites.

At the Dry Lake site, sitting at an elevation of 8,400 feet, the snowpack was at 77 percent of median. At the top of Buffalo Pass, the Tower site at 10,700 feet had more snow and snow water equivalent, but the latter was just 86 percent of median for that high elevation.

The outlier in the Steamboat area is at a snowpack measuring site on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass in Buffalo Park. The snowpack there is 142 percent of median. Much of that water will run down Muddy Creek on its way to Wolford Mountain Reservoir north of Kremmling.

