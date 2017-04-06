Young artist's work brings new perspective to Steamboat art scene

— Managers at Steamboat Springs’ hip skate and clothing shop, Urbane, were struck by an unusual painting during a recent exhibit by members of the Young Bloods Collective. It was a bold painting of two black people, one with a long neck decorated with patterned lines reminiscent of the practice of “neck stretching” for beauty’s sake in some African tribes.

In a small western town accustomed to scenic paintings of ranches, mountains and cowboys, Urbane offered the artist behind the intriguing painting his own show.

“I’m kind of nervous to show my work. It’s so different to what’s out here, but I’m learning to embrace that,” said New Orleans transplant Alex Sorapuru, the artist whose work is being featured during April’s First Friday Artwalk.

Turns out the artist is a young African American, and his acrylic and marker paintings are Americana and very personal.

“I would say back home (in New Orleans) it wasn’t a shock to see my art,” said the 23-year-old LSU graduate. “My characters are a vague representation of myself and how I interact in my daily life.”

Unlike many of the young people who make their way to Steamboat Springs, Sorapuru didn’t come here for the snowboarding or mountain biking but it was a job in architecture that brought him to Ski Town USA.

“After graduation, I was looking for a change in scenery,” Sorapuru said. “I had lived in New Orleans all my life.”

After narrowing down his job search to D.C., Boston and Denver, Sorapuru said he “stumbled” across a job in Steamboat. He landed an internship with the reputable Michael J.K. Olsen Architects, which Sorapuru hopes will lead him to becoming a licensed architect.

Considering his profession, it’s no surprise what art lovers find interesting in Sorapuru’s work.

“The way he uses lines, ah I love it, I’m a total line junky,” said fellow artist Brie Kole, founder of the Young Bloods Collective, a local group for creative types. “I love to get real close and just look at where (the line) goes, the artist’s hand in it, how it gets thinner or thicker … I do this with his work. It’s also really compelling to look at how he uses marker on wood.”

Despite having no formal art training, Sorapuru was raised by a dad who would drag him to art galleries in the French Quarter where they’d talk with artists and gallery owners. His father, a special needs educator, also nurtured his son’s love of architecture.

“We’d study the unique architecture in New Orleans, and I’d show him the houses and the buildings,” said Sorapuru’s dad Jason.

Though Jason Sorapuru was surprised by his son’s interest in working in a mountain tourist town, he felt it could be a great thing for both the town and Alex.

“I’m not well travelled, but in general, there’s a perspective of young black men and certain stereotypes,” said Jason. “I think him being in Steamboat can break down some of those stereotypes and display an idea of African-American life that isn’t often seen in some places.”

Having no real art mentors, Alex Sorapuru has often depended on his father for inspiration.

“He’s the weirdest person I know,” laughed the young artist. “I get these wild ideas from him. Growing up, we had these three rocks on our porch, and he would play with them and arrange them. One day our neighbor moved one of his rocks and he wasn’t happy…”

Sure enough, life comes full circle. Sorapuru has found his own rocks outside his new home in Steamboat Springs and has been painting faces on them.

“I’m always looking for something different to bring my work forward,” he said, admitting he’s been a little homesick for family and old friends.

In the meantime, Alex has immersed himself in the Steamboat art community and in designing mountain homes, a far cry from what he specialized in during college.

“When I first started architecture, I wanted to do low-income housing,” Sorapuru said. “The fact I’m designing mountain mansions is odd to me, but it’s in my field so I’m taking as much from this designing as I can and incorporating it into my scope of work.”

To meet this young artist in person, you can find him downtown at Seventh and Lincoln at the Urbane store from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Sorapuru will be one of many artists featured in galleries, shops, restaurants and churches during the monthly Artwalk. A brochure and map of the Artwalk can be found almost anywhere downtown.