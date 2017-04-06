Steamboat Today's top 10 weekend events for April 7 to 9

— Wondering what to do and where to go in Steamboat Springs? We've got you covered with this weekend's top 10 events.

Friday, April 7

Kids Carnival

Steamboat Springs High School's Student Leadership classes will host the Kids Carnival in the Kelly Meek Gym. Preschoolers and kindergartners are invited to attend from 9 to 10:15 a.m. or 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.; first and second graders are invited to attend from noon to 1:15 p.m. or 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Kids Carnival | 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Steamboat Springs High School, 45 Maple St.

Ohana Red Ball Express Event

A pre-Red Ball celebration with specially designed Ohana printed shirts. Red Ball Express tickets will be on sale for $10.

Ohana Red Ball Express Event | 5 to 7 p.m. | Ohana, 700 Yampa St.

First Friday Artwalk

Take part in this free, self-guided tour of local art galleries, museums and alternative venues in downtown Steamboat Springs.

First Friday Artwalk | 5 to 8 p.m. | Downtown Steamboat Springs, Lincoln Ave.

Saturday, April 8

Red Ball Express

Purchase $10 tickets for a chance to win $2,500 when red exercise balls roll down Stampede trail. Proceeds benefit Ski Town U.S.A. Rotary Club and local nonprofits. Tickets are available for sale onsite until 2:30 p.m.

Red Ball Express | 3 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle.

Bud Light Rocks the Boat Concert Series: Con Brio

Con Brio is the offspring of seven musicians with diverse backgrounds but a shared love for the vibrant Bay Area funk and psychedelic-soul sound pioneered by groups such as Sly & The Family Stone.

Bud Light Rocks the Boat Concert Series: Con Brio | 3:30 to 5 p.m. | Steamboat Ski Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle.

Steamboat Free Summer Concerts Benefit

Help us keep it free by attending the 2017 Steamboat Free Summer Concerts Benefit at The Chief. Live music with Yer State Birds, food, drinks, auction items and fun. Tickets are $25. All proceeds benefit the Steamboat Free Summer Concert Series. The 2017 summer lineup will be announced at the benefit.

Steamboat Free Summer Concerts Benefit | 6 to 10 p.m. | Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra presents: "Phoenix Rising"

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with the Strings Music Festival, presents "Phoenix Rising." Guests soloists include Stuart Handloff and Desiree Suarez Ward.

The Steamboat Symphony Orchestra presents: Phoenix Rising | 7 p.m. | Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road.

Eufórquestra

An ever-evolving sound influenced by music from around the world, with an emphasis on funk, pocket and groove.

Eufórquestra | 10 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Sunday, April 9

Intermediate Beekeeping Workshop

Learn the craft and science of beekeeping, including hands-on experience led by Greg McMahan. Cost is $45, and payment and registration are required by Friday.

Intermediate Beekeeping Workshop | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Colorado Mountain College, 1275 Crawford Ave.

Latin Dance Night

Sunday night Latin dance parties are back. Free dance lessons starting at 7 p.m., followed by a full night of open dancing.

Latin Dance Night | 7 p.m. | Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

