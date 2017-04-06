Get ready to rock: Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert lineup to be announced Saturday night

— Get ready folks, it’s about time to announce the line-up for the Steamboat Springs Free Summer Concert Series. It’s a tightly held secret every year, which is especially difficult in a small town like Steamboat Springs.



However this year, one of the musical talents let it slip on social media that he would be heading to Steamboat. But that’s all right, because Grammy winner, singer and keyboardist Bruce Hornsby wanted to make sure folks knew he wasn’t going to miss this year’s summer concert. He had to pull out last year — the first time anyone ever missed their spot at the popular Free Summer Concert Series.

The rest of the summer lineup will be announced Saturday night at the event’s public fundraiser at Chief Theatre downtown.

“It’s a great local party with a silent auction and great appetizers from our local restaurants,” said Summer Concert Series Chairman Coleman Cook.

“This all goes toward our talent budget.”

Volunteers behind the scenes have been working since December to come up with bands and performers who will be enjoyed by everyone from babies to grannies.

“Well to me personally, this is the best lineup overall we’ve had in multiple years,” said board member Brian Smith.

Asked for a hint, Smith would only say there was a wide variety with a couple of acts for the hip, younger crowd.

“I will say one of my favorite bands is playing in the lineup this year … they’ve played Steamboat before, and I’m not the only one that loves them,” Smith said.

Vice-Chair Ted Carey agrees this year’s line-up is one of the best ever, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the free summer concerts.

“We have a legacy to honor,” Carey said. “We don’t think there’s another free concert series in Colorado or in our region that’s been going as long as ours has … for 25 years.”

Well actually, nothing in life is free organizers say. In fact, the summer concert series is heavily funded by the people who enjoy it most — the public.

About 43 percent of the money needed to bring in talent comes from the concession stand sales at the concerts. The city of Steamboat Springs is the next biggest contributor at 21 percent. Big corporate sponsors, small businesses, individuals and Saturday’s fundraising party provide important funding too.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or online at showclix.com/event/free-summer-concert-benefit-2017.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a silent auction and appetizers, and the local band “Yer State Birds” starts playing at 7 p.m. Auction prizes include a cruiser bike, paddleboard, Red Rocks concert tickets and hotel room and numerous items and services donated by local businesses.

“It’s a great party too,” Cook said. “A lot of our fans come and go throughout the night.”

Ditto, says Carey.

“It’s always a really fun party, people reminiscing about past summer concerts they’ve been to while supporting a great cause.”