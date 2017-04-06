Steamboat briefs: Local visitor numbers expected to dip to 4.1K starting Saturday

About 4,100 visitors are expected to be in town Saturday, according to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association’s lodging barometer released Thursday.

The figure represents 27 percent capacity at area lodging properties, with downtown occupancy at 47 percent. On the mountain, hotels are forecast at 35 percent capacity, and condos are expected to be 20 percent full.

Lodging is expected to drop to 3,200 visitors by Wednesday.

The chamber’s lodging barometer is based on survey data from local lodging properties. Its primary function is to help businesses determine staffing levels during the winter and summer tourism seasons. Actual lodging occupancy levels tend to increase from the forecast levels as a result of last-minute bookings.

Yampa Valley University Women set to meet 10:30 a.m. Friday

The Yampa Valley University Women will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at the Scott Center of the Selbe Apartments, 550 Rollingstone Drive, Steamboat Springs. Award-winning local author, Sue Batton Leonard, will speak about her new novel, “Sew The Heart.” The cost to attend is $3, and people are asked to bring a potluck dish to share for lunch.

Philanthropist of the Year nominations accepted for 2017

The Philanthropist of the Year Award was established in 1998 by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation to heighten visibility of philanthropy and giving in the Yampa Valley. Each year, this award honors the individual, business and youth who have exhibited significant charitable giving, insightful leadership and volunteerism and encouraged others to contribute by example. Nominations are being accepted for recommended 2017 recipients of this honor. Visit yvcf.org/about-us/philanthropist for the form and instructions on how to submit a nomination. A list of previous award recipients is also available on the website. Deadline to submit nominations is April 21. For additional information, call 970-879-8632.

Steamboat Springs highlights rules for slacklining in city parks

Slacklining is now enjoyed in a variety of parks across the city, and with the early arrival of spring, city officials are reminding slackliners about the following policies pertaining to the sport.

■ Tree trunks must be protected with padding, blankets, cardboard or carpet placed between the tree and the anchor line. Ensure the tree trunk is fully protected and no bark is exposed to the anchor line.

■ Use only trees that are at least 18 inches in diameter.

■ Trees may not be damaged in any way; cutting of branches and use of screws or nails are prohibited.

■ Use only nylon webbing.

■ Slacklines may be no higher than 48 inches above the ground and no longer than 80 feet.

■ Slacklines may not span ponds, rivers or creeks.

■ Slacklines and hammocks may not be left unattended.

■ For visibility, mark the slackline with bright ribbons or flagging, and use a spotter at all times to ensure public and slackline participant safety.

■ Slacklines may be erected for up to two hours at a time.

■ Ensure slacklines do not obstruct vehicle or foot traffic in the park and do not block trails, walkways, roads or parking areas.

■ There may be up to three slacklines set up together in one area of a park; additional slackline areas may be set up at least 100 yards away.

Choose When project assists locals with purchase of IUDs

For those seeking the most effective form of birth control but who can’t afford it, Choose When can help. Choose When is a community-funded project that is helping women in the area get IUDs and hormonal implants at low or no cost. IUDs and implants are long-acting, reversible and safe. Call Northwest Colorado Health at 970-879-1632 or Planned Parenthood at 970-879-2212 for more information.