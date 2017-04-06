Steamboat Springs native leaves home to chase hockey dreams

— Sean Sullivan left Steamboat Springs last September to pursue his hockey dreams — not in college but with the Rough Riders, a AAA Tier 1 bantam hockey program based out of Superior.

“It was my son’s decision,” Sean’s dad Shawn Sullivan said. “He said he wanted to take his hockey as far as he could. He wants to see if he can play at the Division 1 level … If you are a skier growing up in Steamboat Springs you will get noticed, but if you are a hockey player, it’s not as easy.”

But as a member of the Rough Riders, Sean is getting noticed. Last season, he made the first line, and he is the team’s fourth-leading scorer. On Thursday, he took the ice with his teammates at the 2017 USA Hockey Youth Tier 1 14U National Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The team earned the right to play after defeating the Arizona Bobcats, 3-2, in overtime in the Rocky Mountain District Tournament title game Sunday afternoon in Gilbert, Arizona, at the end of March.

Sean would have been an eighth grader at Steamboat Springs Middle School this year but elected to move to the Front Range to be a part of the Rough Riders. He is living in Windsor but plans to be back in Steamboat Springs this summer.

The Rough Riders are currently ranked ninth in the country. Whether the team wins the nationals title or not, Sean plans to return to the team next season to continue pursuing his dreams.

