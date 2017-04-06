Janet Sheridan: How do they find me?

An airport where my flight’s delayed, delayed again and yet once more.

And then it’s cancelled — Yes. They’re sure. I’m sitting alone, brain dead and weary

when you wander up and call me dearie. I’ve rushed all day from gate to gate,

spilled food on clothes worn two days straight. Then you plop down and want to share your cruise souvenirs as though I care. Why did you sit next to me?

In a coffee shop, I read my book, try not to sigh, refuse to look when you and your brood — I count three — take the table next to me. Your offspring fight, create a racket and lick the sweetener from every packet. As the youngest topples with his chair, he begins to bawl and you to swear while freshening your lipstick and checking your hair. I chose a corner, one lacking a view, hoping to avoid people like you. I can’t believe you sat next to me.

The bus drives by small towns asleep as I journey home. You read your western paperback, and I think thoughts of my own. At midnight you close your Louis La’Amour, begin to sleep and drool and snore. And just when I think I can stand no more, your balding head, like a bouncing boulder, drops, dead weight, on my dainty shoulder. I shrug, try to move; there’s nowhere to run as you snuggle close and call me hon. Why did you sit next to me?

In a meeting where I need to hear so I can take minutes, concise and clear, you whisper gossip in my ear. Don’t show me the jokes you have on your phone. I’m tired of your laugh and monotone. I wish you’d be quiet and leave me alone. Oh, why did you decide to sit by me?

The tech begins my teeth to clean. The lady next door begins to scream. She sobs, implores, begins to beg, puts a death grip on the dentist’s legs. “Stop, stop! Right now! You’re killing me!” The dentist replies, calm as can be, “Remove your hands from round my knee. I haven’t touched you, don’t you see? You haven’t opened your mouth for me.” With another screech she starts to wail, “I’ll sue and put your ass in jail.” Why was she seated next to me?

You carry luggage on the plane exceeding every limit. The message on your T-shirt, indicates you’re a bigot. Your laugh’s a bray, hee-haw-hee-hee; you waddle your way to seat 15 C. Oh no, you’re sitting next to me! Please, don’t sit next to me.

I like to go to shows mid-day; few folks prefer a matinee, so no one’s head is in my way. I settle in, prepare to view, but then, alas, I encounter you. You sit behind my chosen chair and spill your soft drink in my hair. You slurp and belch, remove your shoes; bad smells begin to drift and ooze. And I’m hit by the morsels your stuffed mouth spews. Why did you sit in back of me?

In a doctor’s waiting room I stew and do my best to ignore you. But you insist on showing me the inflamed boil behind your knee, the one I really don’t want see, nor the second one on your shin you think came from a hair grown in. No, I don’t know why your life’s a void or why your husband’s paranoid. Madame, my name’s not Sigmund Freud! Why did you choose to sit by me?

Yes, why do all of them sit by me?

