Head injury: The Record for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Police, fire and ambulance calls

7:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle hit and run in the 2900 block of Riverside Plaza.

7:45 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

2:32 p.m. Officers were called to confiscate an ID at a marijuana dispensary in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 23000 block of Colorado Highway 131.

2:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

6:11 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help someone with a head injury in the first block of East Maple Street.

7:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.

