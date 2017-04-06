Head injury: The Record for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

7:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a motor vehicle hit and run in the 2900 block of Riverside Plaza.

7:45 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

2:32 p.m. Officers were called to confiscate an ID at a marijuana dispensary in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of criminal mischief in the 23000 block of Colorado Highway 131.

2:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of theft in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

6:11 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help someone with a head injury in the first block of East Maple Street.

7:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken pedestrian in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive.