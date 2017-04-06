Special Olympics World Winter Games reward Steamboat Springs residents in different ways

— Meghan McNamara holds back tears as she recalls her experiences at the 2017 Special Olympic Winter World Games last month.

The longtime Steamboat Springs resident has worked at Horizons Specialized Services as SLS service coordinator for the past 10 years. For her, the opportunity to travel with local athlete Sue White was amazing but being able to experience the World Winter Games and see first hand how Special Olympics International touches peoples lives — well, that touched her heart.

Celebrating Sue What: A community celebration honoring Sue White and her accomplishments at the 2017 Special Olympic Winter World Games. When: 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 Where: Howelsen Hill Olympian Hall

“This is my job, this is what I do for a living, but it is also a big part of who I am and what I care about.” McNamara said. “It was extra special because Sue was competing, but I would totally go again just to be a part of it. It was a really special and inspiring event to be a part of. I don't think I realized the level of the event until I started learning more about it, looking into it and planning for his trip.”

McNamara took vacation time and used her own money to purchase plane tickets and pay for hotel rooms to make the trip to Austria where the games unfolded in Graz, Schladming, Ramsau am Dachstein and Rohrmoos-Untertal March 14 to 25.

“When Sue found out that she was going a year ago, I was contacted by Special Olympics to see if she was a good candidate,” McNamara said. “I told them I absolutely felt like she could do it, and she told me that she wanted to go. I became the contact person for Special Olympics, and I helped her with all the paperwork and forms that needed to be filled out before she could go.”

She also made sure that White received the proper physicals, went to get her passport, exchanged currency at the bank and was prepared to take the trip of a lifetime.

“I kept thinking, this is awesome I want to go,” McNamara said. “This is something that I don’t want to miss.

“When I first booked the trip, it was to go see and support Sue,” McNamara said. “But the more I learned about Special Olympics International, the organization's whole mission and cause, and what a big deal this was, I saw the bigger picture. I was excited that I was going to be a part of it, and that I was going to experience it.”

White was also thrilled to have a familiar face as she headed off to a new and strange place. But McNamara thinks that White would have been just fine with her coaches and Special Olympics staff, who kept the athletes busy from the time they stepped on the plane headed to Austria for the Games until they got back home.

McNamara provided support after White came up just short in her opening event — a fourth in the super-G — and she was also there when White earned the gold in the giant slalom.

McNamara said it was a big payday for the local athlete who had trained once a week at Anytime Fitness to get ready and stepped out of her comfort zone to work with coaches from STARS and those from Special Olympics.

“I was excited. People were proud of me,” White said. “I didn’t know that I had won the gold medal (until I got out on the stage). Everyone was clapping.”

It was a big moment, and one of the reasons that McNamara made the trip. But for her the experience was a lot bigger than one race or one athlete.

McNamara, who has spent her life working with people dealing with disabilities, was impressed by how far Special Olympics was willing to go to provide that special moment, and she was impressed with the care and attention the staff members gave every athlete.

“It was really affirming," McNamara said. "It made me realize that what I do is worthwhile, and that it is very meaningful."

It also made her realize that people with disabilities are not always treated the same way.

“People with disabilities in some other countries are not afforded the same rights as people with disabilities in our country," McNamara explained. "So for them to have that experience is incredible.”

McNamara said the athletes stayed busy most of the week with Special Olympic events like visiting a chocolate factory, which was White’s favorite stop, and a castle near Graz. However, McNamara and White were able to steal away for an afternoon and part of an evening between the super-G and slalom events.

They took the Dachstein Cable Car to the top of the second highest mountain in the Limestone Alps and returned to their hotels where they enjoyed a nice dinner that included schnitzel and sorbet at a nearby restaurant.

Since returning home, White has become a bit of a celebrity, and she does her best to concentrate on doing a good job at City Market, where she has worked for the past 20 years, while thanking the people who want to congratulate her.

From 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, she will step back into the spotlight during a community celebration in her honor at Olympian Hall.

