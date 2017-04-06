Game time for girls soccer adjusted

The schedule for the Steamboat Springs High School girls soccer home game set for Monday against Palisade has been adjusted.

Because of testing scheduled at Palisade, the junior varsity will now play at 2 p.m. with the varsity taking the field at 4 p.m.

That game will be the third home game in a row for the Sailors. They played at home Wednesday night against Glenwood Springs, a 3-1 loss, and will play Saturday — varsity at 11 a.m. and junior varsity at 1 p.m. — against Lewis-Palmer.