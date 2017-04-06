'Love Stories' series comes to Steamboat Springs and U.S. for 1st time: First Friday Artwalk listings for April 7, 2017

— Jace Romick Gallery, 813 Lincoln Ave. inside the Chief Theatre, 970-846-3877

Local photographer Jace Romick's work captures the American West and its lifestyle, paired with handcrafted artisanal frames to complement his engaging photos.

Gallery 89, 1009 Lincoln Ave., 970-439-8196

Gallery 89 brings European artist Timur Karim's original paintings from the famous "Love Stories" series to the United States for the very first time.

Pine Moon Fine Art, 117 Ninth St., 970-879-2787

This month’s all-gallery Show will feature bronze and glass sculptures, oil, acrylic, watercolor paintings, monotype works, fiber art, photography and jewelry from a variety of local artists.

Fhysical Elements Personal Training, Ninth and Oak streets, 970-846-0828

This month’s featured artist will be Kathleen Walsh, an award-winning Colorado photographer who was mentored by an internationally known photographer from National Geographic and Saveur Magazines.

Images of Nature Gallery, 730 Lincoln Ave., 970-871-1822

Legendary nature photographer Tomas D. Mangelsen has traveled the natural world for more than 40 years, observing and photographing Earth's last great wild places.

SkiTown Computing, 1104 Lincoln Ave., #102, 970-870-7984

Tania H. Coffey’s photography work ranges from images of wildlife under a blanket of snow to wild ones challenging the sports our town reveres.

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., 970-870-1755

The museum will feature its 10th Anniversary Exhibit; a retrospective celebrating artists and exhibits from the first decade of SAM.

Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts, 837 Lincoln Ave., 970-846-5970

Steamboat Springs Center for Visual Arts will be hosting the Young Bloods Collective Art Show featuring select local artists who created this month’s exhibit, “Breaking Boxes.” All participating members were given a cigar box to work from, and the results are a surprise viewers will have to see for themselves.

URBANE, 703 Lincoln Ave., Suite B101, 970-879-9169

Artist Alex Sorapuru's work is recognized by its vibrant color palette and distinctive line work. His abstract representation incorporates a graphic flair as he works with marker and acrylic.

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St., 970-879-9008

Showcasing Routt County’s talented, creative youth, the Steamboat Springs Arts Council will host a family-friendly reception with pizza and lemonade with students’ work on display at the Depot.

Harwigs/L'Apogee, 911 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-1919

"Flora and Fauna” watercolors by Deb Babcock is an exhibit that features flowers and woodland creatures of northern Colorado.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 524 Oak. St. 970-879-0671

“God’s Holy Mountain" and the St. John’s Bible will showcase beautiful calligraphy and artistic illumination of the gospels and acts of the apostles.

Steamboat Smokehouse, 912 Lincoln Ave., 970-879-7427

Julie McNally, a Young Bloods Collective artist, captures the Steamboat lifestyle through images of action sports, outdoor expedition, astrophotography, landscapes, events and more.