— It’s not every day you get to watch a septet of international entertainers do hip-shimmies and backflips as they sing to you their strikingly astute wisdom of the world.

But Saturday is one of those days.

San Francisco funk psychedelic-soul band Con Brio takes the stage for the penultimate Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert Saturday.

If you go: What: Con Brio plays Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert When: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 Where: Steamboat Ski Area stage, Gondola Square

The seven musicians who would eventually form Con Brio were playing in various groups and would see and hear one another in passing at the San Francisco music scene's jam sessions, bars and clubs. In 2013, they officially formed a band. Con Brio means "with spirit" in Spanish.

“Everyone brings their undivided investment,” frontman and vocalist Ziek McCarter said. “Everyone brings their own spirit.“

With McCarter, the band features bassist Jonathan Kirchner, drummer Andrew Laubacher, guitarist Benjamin Andrews, horn players Brendan Liu and Marcus Stephens and keyboardist Patrick Glynn.

The musicians hail from across the U.S. and bring together backgrounds from R&B to folk. They strut across the stage, they can turn any space into a dance party and they’re not afraid to realize a song idea during soundcheck.

“That’s the beauty of a live show,” McCarter said. “You can have it be a moment.”

The band released its first full-length album, “Paradise,” last July. It was produced by Mario Caldato Jr., who’s also worked with Beck and the Beastie Boys. The group has played at most major American music festivals and toured through Japan, England, France, the Netherlands and Germany.

Hits from the album include “Money,” a song declaring a less stressful, liberated way of thinking about finances, and “Free and Brave,” which McCarter wrote after the loss of his father, an Army veteran who was shot and killed by law enforcement in East Texas in 2011.

“Losing my father, I didn’t get to dive in so much to the mourning process, the way it happened being such a surprise, and being the oldest male in my family,” McCarter said. “So music was my sanctuary; performing was my sanctuary.

“‘Paradise’ showed us our potential,” McCarter said. “That was our first lap. Now, I feel like we have a newfound sense of who we are, how we can use our strengths and how we can pull back on some of the ideas that were placed out of nervousness and angst and ‘what’s going to happen?’ Now, we’ve gained our bearings a little more; it’s more of ‘we got this.’”

“Paradise” was also written in part by the band’s original keyboardist, who has since been replaced by Glynn — called Patman by his bandmates.

“(The addition of Glynn) has really augmented the way our sound comes across,” McCarter said.

“Now, our focus is the next album,” McCarter said. “We want to continue to grow and stay connected to the passion of creating and performing.”

The free concert begins at 3:30 p.m.

“I’d hope that people take away some spiritual connection to themselves or to the Earth. That’s what gives you purpose; that’s what give you those 'aha!' moments, that you’re heading in the right directions,” McCarter said. “And a whole lot of sweat from dancing.”