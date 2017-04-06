Community Agriculture Alliance: More than cows and sheep

Community Agriculture Alliance is fresh off of Ag Appreciation Week, and we are humbly thankful to our community for the support you gave us. Your sponsorships, your partnerships, your attendance at events and your support of local restaurants who serve locally raised food is appreciated by our CAA board and staff.



Agriculture starts, first and foremost, with the ranchers and farmers. These folks work hard, are protective of their soil and water resources and are good community members. When commodity prices are low, they tighten their belts and assure themselves next year will be better. When prices are up, they pay their debts, put money in the bank for the next economic downturn and donate to their favorite cause.

They raise their kids with a strong work ethic and encourage them to learn as much as possible to be productive members of society. And, through it all, everyone is thinking about the future of agriculture.

It is estimated that, during the next 35 years, the planet’s population will grow to more than 9 billion people. This will add 2 billion people to our existing populace, and global food production will need to increase by 70 percent.



Agriculture needs bright, progressive minds, not just people who tend cows and sheep. We need people willing to think outside of the box and work in areas that will desperately need their help to feed and clothe the world.



The job opportunities are immense, and the possibilities are endless: accountants, agronomists, agri-banking, agri-tourism, animal care, animal diseases research, attorneys, biofuels research and production, brand inspectors, communications, crop dusters and drone flyers, cultural preservation, dieticians and nutritionists, educators, environmental monitors, equipment development and sales, farm and ranch insurance providers, farm and ranch labor, food safety, forest management, livestock brokers, local food chefs, marketing, mechanics and welders, musicians and entertainers, natural and organic crop development, seed development, transportation, USDA employees, veterinary services, water repurposing and recycling, weed warriors and zoonotic diseases research.

This list barely touches the surface but might light the fire for someone who wants to work in agriculture without actually owning a cow.

This year, nearly 2 million college students will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. According to a report released by the USDA, employers have 57,900 job openings in agriculture and related fields each year but only 35,400 graduate annually with an ag related degree. That means we need more than 35,000 more per year to meet industry needs.

Those who receive degrees in agricultural fields can expect to have good career opportunities, well-paying jobs and the satisfaction that they will be addressing some of our most pressing issues.



Our future depends on strong agriculture. Strong Agriculture depends on a cutting-edge workforce. And every workforce relies on agriculture to keep its employees fed and clothed.

Marsha Daughenbaugh is executive director of Community Agriculture Alliance.