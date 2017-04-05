Wolf Mountain Pizza in Hayden gets new owner

— Todd Wakefield is getting a crash course in the restaurant business at Wolf Mountain Pizza in Hayden.

Wakefield took over the business March 22 from Christine and Charlie Epp, who had owned the restaurant since June 2011.

“The next day it was the beginning of restaurant boot camp,” Wakefield said.

This is a drastic change of pace for Wakefield, who for the past 15 years was working customer service in a cubicle for an internet service provider on the Front Range.

“People were screaming at me eight hours a day,” Wakefield said. “It was a really stressful job.”

When Wakefield inherited some money, he decided it was time for something new, and he wanted to run a liquor store or a pizza restaurant.

He found Wolf Mountain Pizza was for sale on a website, and he began to do his research by visiting the restaurant.

“Each time I came here I got something different,” Wakefield said. “It was delicious. It was a friendly environment.”

It was a stressful couple of days after taking over the restaurant, but he has had some help.

“There are some amazing staff members that have been here for years,” Wakefield said. “If it wasn’t for them, this place would be falling apart.”

He has been working with staff to get the restaurant’s recipes and instructions down on paper.

“Make the chili is not enough information,” Wakefield said.

The food is the same, but there have been some changes at the restaurant.

The internet service has been upgraded, and it no longer takes 30 seconds to run a customer’s credit card.

The animal mounts are likely to go away because they would have cost Wakefield tens of thousands of dollars. There will be some redecorating.

Some things Wakefield hopes to keep the same, like Charlie Epp’s prime rib on Saturday nights. The problem right now is Wakefield does not have access to the ovens that Epp used.

“I’m hoping to bring back the prime rib night, but I have to get some ovens,” Wakefield said.

