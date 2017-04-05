Traily McTrailface? Forest Service invites public to name new Buffalo Pass trail

— A city whose residents helped coin a name as quirky and memorable as the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge is going back to the public to help name a new mountain bike trail on Buffalo Pass.

And if you’re hoping something like Traily McTrailface prevails, be advised this naming contest has a higher bar to clear than some other naming contests when odd, out-of-the-box entries have made international headlines.

The U.S. Forest Service will be screening the suggested names and deciding which ones will be put out to a vote of the public later this summer.

Send your best name and a description of why it should stick forever on a trail to the Forest Service’s Kent Foster at kfoster@fs.fed.us.

Or you can hand deliver your suggestion to the Forest Service office at 925 Weiss Drive.

Names are due by May 1.

The Forest Service will announce finalists later this summer, and the public will vote for the winner between May 15 and June 16.

The voting will also serve as a fundraising opportunity for a new endowment fund that is raising money to help maintain and preserve area trails.

According to the Forest Service, voters will be able to vote for the name by making a donation online or vote in person at the local Forest Service Office.

Completed in the fall, the intermediate mountain bike trail has initially been dubbed Buffalo Billy’s.

It originates near Dry Lake campground and runs for about five miles.

The winning name will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony currently planned for June 23.

Steamboat Springs and the Forest Service are the latest organizations to turn to the public to help name something and generate buzz.

In one recent, memorable example, a former BBC Radio presenter pitched the name Boaty McBoatface for a new research ship in the United Kingdom.

While the name became the most popular choice online, the National Environment Research Council instead chose to name the ship RRS Sir David Attenborough.

A submarine on the ship was named Boaty McBoatface as a consolation prize.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10