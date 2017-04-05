Steamboat Springs City Council going on a spending spree for police, roads

— The city of Steamboat Springs is going on a spring spending spree to improve its streets and build a new, more spacious home for its law enforcement officers.

City Council members on Tuesday advanced proposals that could have the city spending more than $12 million on those two causes in the coming years.

As a result, taxpayers will see the city double its road-paving budget this year and move forward with a plan to spend an estimated $11.1 million, plus some debt financing costs, to pay for a new shared law enforcement facility.

“Spending money we are tonight,” Council President Walter Magill said after the council voted unanimously to approve the two proposals.

The council wants the city to take on about $6 million in debt to pay for its new share of the law enforcement facility, which the city is building with Routt County next to the county jail.

The city will utilize certificates of participation to fund the project.

Under this scenario, the city will spend about $480,000 each year to pay off the debt.

Assuming a 5 percent interest rate, the debt financing cost would end up being about $3.5 million over a 20-year timeframe.

Councilman Scott Ford has repeatedly billed the police station project as the single biggest capital expenditure that will be made in this city’s history.

Most of the remainder of the police station funding would come from city reserves.

The city is also hoping to get a $1 million grant for the project.

Finance Director Kim Weber offered the council four options for how to pay for the station that ranged from taking on no debt to taking on even more.

“There’s give and take on all of it, and it really depends on how you want to use your funds,” she said.

She said staff was comfortable with all of the options.

Weber said taking on more debt, while still feasible, would have resulted in the police station project eating up all of the sales tax revenue gains that are expected to flow into the city’s general fund.

The option the council chose will spur the city to cut back on some other capital projects but give the city more wiggle room when making annual budget decisions for city operations.

The city has been actively planning to build a new police station for more than five years now.

The project stoked controversy and was derailed several times before a citizens committee strongly recommended that the city partner with the county to build a facility that could serve both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Routt County Sheriff's Office.

Construction of the new shared facility is tentatively scheduled to start next year.

The police station funding is still pending another round of votes from the council, which needs to approve an ordinance to commit the funds.

Road paving budget increased

The city also plans to spend an additional $800,000 this year to pave and maintain its streets.

A recent study of the city’s road system found that while the overall system was strong, it is in danger of starting to crumble if the city doesn’t increase its paving budget.

The city for many years has spent a static $700,000 to $750,000 each year on road paving.

The council’s motion on Tuesday will ultimately double that figure and allow the city to pave and maintain some roads that are deteriorating.

A consultant warned that if the roads are left unmaintained, they could be much more costly to reconstruct in the coming years.

