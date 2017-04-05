Steamboat Springs man suspected of dealing heroin

— A 33-year-old Steamboat Springs man faces a felony charge after being arrested on suspicion of dealing heroin.

The All Crimes Enforcement Team arrested Ian J. Purdom after a Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the car he was riding in on Rabbit Ears Pass. The car was traveling toward Steamboat.

The deputy had noticed the car’s brake lights were not working.

Boomer, the Sheriff’s Office's drug dog, was brought in and indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies searched Purdom and found 14.2 grams of a substance that tested positive as heroin, according to the affidavit. Inside Purdom’s backpack, deputies found 16 jewelry bags and a scale with a black residue that tested positive for heroin.

The driver of the car, Kristen L. Corrier, 27, was also arrested. She faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Inside her backpack, deputies found a spoon with black residue and stained cotton. It tested positive for heroin, according to the affidavit.

Corrier also had Suboxone, a prescription used for treatment of opioid addiction, according to the affidavit.

