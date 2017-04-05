Steamboat briefs: Film, talk about conservation gardening hosted at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library, Yampatika and the Yampa River Botanic Park present “Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home,” a film and discussion about conservation landscaping that shows what everyday Americans are doing to help bring back more native species through projects and programs across the country.

The free film screens at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, in Library Hall and will be followed by a discussion about making our community a haven for pollinators, birds and other wildlife. Featured panelists include Karen Vail, botanist and environmental educator; Gayle Lehman, horticulturalist and manager of the Yampa River Botanic Park; and Don Ireland, a Habitat Hero ambassador.

For two years, producer/director Catherine Zimmerman traveled around the country to visit hometown habitat heroes and film their stories of community commitment to conservation landscaping. Zimmerman shares these stories and works in-progress that re-awaken and redefine our relationship with nature.

“Hometown Habitat” profiles seven hometown habitat heroes, narrated by renowned entomologist Douglas Tallamy, Ph.D., whose research, books and lectures about the use of non-native plants in landscaping sound the alarm about habitat and species loss. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Summer youth, teen program registration now underway

Registration is now open for all youth and teen summer programs including spring and summer swim lessons, summer day camps, ASSET camps and mini-sprouts.

The city of Steamboat Springs partners with Old Town Hot Springs offering two sets of swim lessons through its youth programs. Spring swim lessons run from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 15 to 25, and summer lessons run during the same time from June 12 to 22. Classes are taught by certified water safety instructors at Old Town Hot Springs.

Summer camps will run from June 12 to Aug. 11 and will be split into four age groups. The Thrill Seekers camp for rising kindergarteners will take place at the Igloo and is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily. The first-grade Adventurers camp and the second- and third-grade Explorers camp will take place at Soda Creek Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily. The fourth- through sixth-grade Mountaineers camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily in the Fireplace room at Howelsen Hill. The Mountaineers camp also includes several overnight campouts.

ASSET camps are week-long, single-skill building camps with limited space. ASSET camps offered this summer include dance, tennis, kayaking, golf, rock climbing, theater, Steamboat Arts Council, hunter education and soccer. There will also be two, four-day campouts offered: an adventure trip to Glenwood Springs and a trip to Denver, including Elitch Gardens and Water World.

Mini-Sprouts is the summer part-time outdoor program for potty-trained 2.5- to 5-year-olds. Mini-Sprouts will spend Tuesday sessions learning “Everything Water,” and Thursday sessions will focus on local “Nature Rangers.”

All materials, activity calendars and online registration are available at steamboatsprings.net/summer.

Sustainability Council seeks ReTree business sponsors

Since 2010, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council has engaged 2,706 volunteers age 2 to 72 to plant and care for 25,565 trees in forests, riparian areas, parks and school grounds throughout the Yampa Valley since 2010. In 2017, the ReTree program will include four tree-planting events, long-term care of seedlings by local youth and a new tree inventory and GPS mapping project. YVSC is seeking sponsors for ReTree starting at the $500 level. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is April 17. A sponsorship packet and information about the program is available at yvsc.org/retree.