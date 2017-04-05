Routt County Youth Art Show returns Friday to Depot Arts Center

— The work of young Routt County artists will again be on display at the Steamboat Springs Art Depot beginning Friday.

The annual Routt County Youth Art Show features more than 200 pieces of student artwork from at least eight schools around the county, including pieces from the South Routt, Hayden and Steamboat Springs school districts, Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, Steamboat Christian School and Emerald Mountain School, according to show organizer Janet Borden.

"It's pretty amazing to see what the students do," Borden said. "I just admire them so much."

If you go: What: Routt County Youth Art Show When: Opening form 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7 and continuing through the month of April Where: Depot Arts Center, 1001 13th St.

More student art: Art from Steamboat Springs Middle School, Strawberry Park Elementary and Soda Creek Elementary will be on display at Ciao Gelato from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and remain on display through May 5.

Projects include photography, ceramics, collages, mixed media, paintings, pastels and other art forms.

One piece from Hayden High School is a mural of a tree's branches, split into several individual paintings, each completed by a different student.

“Several of the schools have opted to do a more collective, collaborative project,” said Kim Keith, executive director of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council.

Keith said all schools in the county are invited to participate, and most do, either submitting the work of individual students or group projects.

Other projects include a display of cowboy boots in the style of artist Marilyn Levine from South Routt students, pieces by grade level from Emerald Mountain School and photography and iPhone-ography from Steamboat Springs High School students.

The show will open April 7 as part of the First Friday Artwalk. Pizza and lemonade will be served, and a kid-friendly activity will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m.

The show will run through April.

Kid-friendly workshops will also be offered by the Steamboat Springs Arts Council from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays during April.

The drop-in classes are $20 per child and begin with a class in stringed art April 8, which will explore unconventional ways to use yarn for sculptures and art projects.

Leather art will be offered April 15, followed by hands-on marble painting April 22 and a superhero costume creation class April 29.

