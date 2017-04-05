Remember when future president Ronald Reagan starred at Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs?

— Longtime Steamboat residents in their 70s and 80s who have really good memories might recall the time future president Ronald Reagan played the Chief Theater in downtown Steamboat Springs.

To be clear, Reagan, who would become the 40th president of the United States, didn’t actually appear in person at the historic Lincoln Avenue movie theater. Instead, he played the role a frontier lawman, “Last of the Great Shooting Marshals,” opposite Dorothy Malone in the film, “Law and Order.”

The picture played Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, 1953.

The second week in September that year must have been a big one for the Chief, as it screened “four swell Technicolor features” in succession.

They included the “Girls of Pleasure Island” staring Gene Barry and Elsa Lancaster. An advertisement in the Steamboat Pilot described the film as having a cast of “Three girls and Fifteen Hundred Marines!”

That was followed by “Sombrero” featuring “sultry beauties and flaming feuds,” of course. The movie co-starred Ricard Montalban and Yvonne de Carlo, along with Cyd Charisse.

It was a different era in America for certain.

If the name Chief Theater strikes some as being politically incorrect, it’s worth pointing out that the theater’s original owner was Harry “Chief” Gordon, a man of Native American ethnicity, who reportedly made a fortune in lead, zinc and silver mining in Oklahoma. The theater was built by Arthur E. Gumprecht in 1927 and was the second movie theater in Steamboat at the time.

The teaser for “Law & Order” read: “Frame Johnson already cleaned up Tombstone, and hopes to settle down in Cottonwood. But a marshal’s work is never done.”

Just in case Steamboat Today readers missed “Law and Order” at the Chief, the entire film is watchable on YouTube. From the scenery, it’s obvious it was filmed in the desert outside Palm Springs.

Early in the film, there’s a hokey scene where the thirsty bad guy has his canteen shot out of his hand by the sharp-shooting marshal who then manages to make the canteen hop across the desert sand as he fires bullet after bullet at it from his six-shooter.

Leonard Maltin gave "Law and Order" two stars out of four.

The Chief Theater was finally added to the city of Steamboat Springs’ Register of Historic Places in 2015, and today hosts events from dramatic productions to concerts and documentary films.

As for President Reagan, who tamed bad guys on the silver screen and and went on to label the Soviet Union as the “Evil Empire,” he left office after his second term in 1989 with a 68 percent approval rating, matching the highest on record.

To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1