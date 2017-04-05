Hiker gets scared: The Record for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

10:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

2:41 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to rescue a British woman who got scared while hiking on Fish Creek Falls Trail. The woman was near the second bridge.

4:53 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of moose at Clubhouse Drive and Steamboat Boulevard.

7:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person missing from the first block of Cypress Court. The person was located in another state.

9:38 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken woman walking in the road at Walton Creek Road and Village Drive. She could not be located.

11:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane receiving unwanted text messages.