Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer: Town hall meetings are important

As an independent voter, I get imperative information from town hall meetings.

When I see a candidate up close, see him or her take questions, which have not been filtered as they are when there is a telephone town hall meeting, see my surrounding participants’ reactions, I get a decisive gut feeling of who is the right person to represent me in our government.

Cory Gardner and Scott Tipton why have you not had a town hall meeting in Steamboat Springs? We have lots of questions concerning ACA, clean air, clean water. Let's talk. Eyeball to eyeball.

Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer

Steamboat Springs