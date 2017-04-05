Bernardus plays at Schmiggity's in Steamboat Springs

— Bernardus Kramer Sr. arrived in the U.S. from Holland in the aftermath of World War II. A romantic and a pioneer, he had plans to achieve the American dream, his family recalls.

Two generations later, two of Kramer Sr.’s grandsons were forming an Americana band in Lincoln, Nebraska, and were searching for the perfect band name.

If you go: What: Bernardus plays at Schmiggity’s When: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6 Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 LIncoln Ave. Cost: Free More information: bernardusmusic.com

“If you think about Americana, you think about what it stands for — or what it stood for, at one point — and it’s about opportunity, and taking risks,” said the band’s frontman, lead singer and songwriter Bernardus Kramer, who goes by Ben. “That’s what it means to all of us.”

This will be the band’s first time in Steamboat. It will be playing covers and originals, love songs to high-energy songs. Their sound is sweet, easy listening, Mumford & Sons meets Coldplay, a blend of alternative Americana and modern pop.

The two grandsons, Ben and Jake, grew up playing music together — Ben on piano, Jake on violin — and played in several high school bands, then local bands in their hometown.

“After a while, we said, ‘We should start our own thing,’” Ben recalls. “We were going to play more than just in Nebraska; we were going to get out, all over the U.S. That was our goal.”

In the year and a half since the band’s formation, Bernardus has played in 29 states.

The band’s first album is a self-titled EP of five songs, and the group plans to release its next album by the year’s end. The band has toured in a number of forms — as an acoustic duo of Ben and Jake, as a solo tour by Ben, and currently, with the full band of four.

Alongside Ben will be Jake on fiddle, mandolin, guitar and keys, Matt Cornell on bass and Adam Kovar on drums.

After Steamboat Springs, Bernardus continues across Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona, then California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho before making their way back to Nebraska. During the 38-day tour, the band will play 40 shows.

“We’re making a lot of headway and covering a lot of miles,” Ben Kramer said, “but we’re only driving a little bit each day. It means we get to spend more time in each area and get to know it better. Some of the crowds you meet on a Monday will come to your Friday night show.”

The band enjoys playing at restaurants, breweries and cafes. Along the way, the band members make new music — on his last tour, Ben wrote a song every other day — and explore their new surroundings by running, hiking, camping, playing disc golf and investigating local craft breweries.

Bernardus takes the Schmiggity’s stage at 10 p.m.