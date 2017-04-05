Arty Smith: Why close the Meadows lot?

The shuttle bus service from the Meadows Parking Lot to the Transportation Center at the base of the ski mountain has been excellent all year. Rarely has five minutes gone by when a shuttle hasn’t arrived to whisk skiers and boarders to and from the mountain.

More often than not, I'm tossing on my helmet, grabbing my skis and poles, locking the car and jumping on the shuttle, with no wait at all. The drivers are usually helpful and friendly, especially Nils and Doug. I know from past experience that the shuttle service here at Steamboat far surpasses service available in any other area where I’ve skied.

All of this makes the decision to close the Meadows lot and shuttle service Monday to Thursday this week and next both confusing and annoying. This isn’t the first time Intrawest has gone this route.

My reaction is the same each year. Why would Intrawest collect a payment for a full year’s pass but decrease shuttle service in the last two weeks? It seems unnecessarily cheap.

Jamming into the Knoll Lot and clomping down in my ski boots is not my favorite way to start my ski day and clomping back is worse than negotiating the rocky moguls and swaths of dirt that remain on some of the mountain’s lower runs.

Arty Smith

Steamboat Springs