After threatening note found, Steamboat school officials debrief

— Steamboat Springs School District administrators said they did their best last week to quickly give the public accurate information about a threatening note found at Steamboat Springs High School, despite social media rumors that surfaced faster.

“One of our largest challenges in this event, as will be in the case of all events, is the role that social media plays in fanning the flames of misinformation and rumor,” said Marty Lamansky, district director of teaching and learning, to the school board Monday.

At 2 p.m. last Wednesday, district administrators learned that a note reading “you were always nice to me so when the shooting starts you are safe,” was found on a table in a classroom shortly after a class period ended.

School staff attempted to locate students who had been in the class, including those sitting at the table where the note was found, and Steamboat Springs police assisted administrators in securing the school’s exterior doors.

By the numbers Students: 2,528 in six schools District cameras: 279 Major behavior incidents in 2015-16: 96 In-school suspensions: 9 Out-of-school suspension: 37 Expulsion incidents: 2 Source: Steamboat Springs School District

Just before 7 p.m. and with the author of the note still unconfirmed, the district sent out an email notice to parents alerting them that a vague note of a threatening nature was found on campus, and the police would remain on scene.

By 10:30 p.m. Steamboat Springs police had identified the student who wrote the note, and the following morning, the student came forward and admitted to writing the note.

Around noon Thursday, the district shared the contents of the note and some details of the investigation in a second email to parents.

“We do our very best to open up avenues of communication so that the public has a place that it can go to for accurate and up-to-date information,” Lamansky said.

In the aftermath of last week’s incident, district administrators debriefed and discussed safety and security measures with the school board Monday, in a meeting attended by district principals and Steamboat Springs police.

Lamansky said the district’s 279 cameras were re-aimed and focused each of the last two summers, and that the cameras work to deter bad behavior and are useful in investigations.

However the cameras are in public areas, not classrooms, so they did not come into play during last week’s note incident.

Schools conduct regular evacuation and lockdown drills, which are debriefed with local law enforcement.

Staff said students are encouraged to be “upstanders” who report things they see, rather than bystanders, in cases of bullying and incidents like with the note found last week, which was passed between multiple students before being left behind in the class.

Overall, student behavior issues are rare across the district given the number of students, Lamansky said.

During the 2015-16 school year, there were 96 incidents of a student being disciplined for major behavior issues, with 37 of the incidents leading to out-of-school suspensions and two ending in expulsions.

Superintendent Brad Meeks said last week that writing a threatening note as a student did last week could lead to a suspension or an expulsion, but it would depend on the student’s behavior record, mental health needs and other factors.

Citing student privacy laws, Meeks said Tuesday he was unable to comment on disciplinary action taken against a particular student.

He said administrators would meet this week to further debrief last week's incident, something district staff do regularly after serious incidents and emergencies.

