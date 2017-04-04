Steamboat briefs: Local sustainability meeting follows CC4E updates

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host its monthly community meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today in room 113/114 at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. in Steamboat Springs.

Crosscut Reclaimed, a Kremmling-based company that supplies premium barn wood and other reclaimed building products, will be presenting YVSC with a donation. During the recent WinterWonderGrass music festival, Crosscut Reclaimed raised funds for YVSC through a giveaway of a unique table made from wood sourced from the Pabst Brewery in Milwaulkee, Wisconsin, and signed by artists performing at the festival.

Directly following the community meeting at 12:30 p.m. there will be a presentation by Community Committee for Education on the group’s latest proposals to address school facilities needs.

Visit yvsc.org for information.

Summer youth, teen program registration has begun

Registration is now open for all youth and teen summer programs including spring and summer swim lessons, summer day camps, ASSET camps and mini-sprouts.

The city of Steamboat Springs partners with Old Town Hot Springs offering two sets of swim lessons through its youth programs. Spring swim lessons run from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 15 to 25, and summer lessons run during the same time from June 12 to 22. Classes are taught by certified water safety instructors at Old Town Hot Springs.

Summer camps will run from June 12 to Aug. 11 and will be split into four age groups. The Thrill Seekers camp for rising kindergarteners will take place at the Igloo and is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily. The first grade Adventurers camp and the second and third grade Explorers camp will take place at Soda Creek Elementary from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily. The fourth through sixth grade Mountaineers camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily in the Fireplace room at Howelsen Hill. The Mountaineers camp also includes several overnight campouts.

ASSET camps are week-long, single-skill building camps with limited space. ASSET camps offered this summer include dance, tennis, kayaking, golf, rock climbing, theater, Steamboat Arts Council, hunter education and soccer. There will also be two, four-day campouts offered: an adventure trip to Glenwood Springs and everyone’s favorite trip to Denver, including Elitch Gardens and Water World.

Mini-Sprouts is the summer part-time outdoor program for potty-trained 2.5- to 5-year-olds. Mini-Sprouts will spend Tuesday sessions learning “Everything Water,” and Thursday sessions will focus on local “Nature Rangers.”

All materials, activity calendars and online registration are available at steamboatsprings.net/summer.