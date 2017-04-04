Snow, rain and schedule changes just part of the game in Steamboat Springs

— Nobody knows better than Steamboat Springs High School athletic director Luke DeWolfe that you have to be flexible in the spring, especially when you live on the Western Slope.

On Tuesday morning, Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs high schools decided to postpone the junior varsity and varsity girls soccer games scheduled for this afternoon. Those games will take place at the same times — 4 p.m. for junior varsity and 6 p.m. for varsity — Wednesday at Gardner Field.

The Steamboat Springs High School boys lacrosse games in Summit County, which were postponed on Tuesday, will also be moved to Wednesday. The varsity team will play at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. In order to accomodate the added boys games, the girls lacrosse game, which was already scheduled to play Wednesday in Summit County, will be moved to 4 p.m. on April 13 in Summit.

DeWolfe said the decision on the soccer games was made after looking at the forecast. He said the weather was expected to get worse later in the day, and Wednesday’s forecast predicted much better weather.

“We made the choice after looking at the weather forecast,” DeWolfe said. “Things were expected to pick up here as the day goes on. The forecast is calling for rain and snowy conditions. When you couple that with the fact that Glenwood has to drive, and things are supposed to be better tomorrow, this seems like the safest most logical decision — it was a no-brainer.”

DeWolfe said spring on the Western Slope always comes with challenges and there are years when getting through it can be a challenge. He believes if the teams can get through a couple of weeks, the sports schedule will be in good shape.

Last week, the girls soccer team had its varsity match against Summit County shortened to 50 minutes and the junior varsity game cancelled.

Last weekend, the girls tennis team had matches set for Friday against Poudre and Saturday against Loveland postponed. Those games have been rescheduled for Monday, April 17. The match against Poudre will take place at 2 p.m. and the Loveland game is slated for 4 p.m.

Steamboat also had a baseball game against Classical Academy canceled due to weather on March 25. DeWolfe said the schools are still attempting to reschedule that game.

“You have to be flexible," DeWolfe said. “You have to look at all the information that is available and make the most educated decision and the safest decision. It’s not only about the athletes on the bus but also the parents who are making those trips.”

DeWolfe said player safety is always paramount, but decisions must also consider the integrity of the game.

“We want to avoid having six games — or even three or four games— in the course of the week," DeWolfe said. "But there are times when you just have to roll the dice.”

DeWolfe said this spring hasn’t been bad, "knock on wood," but it only takes a couple of stormy days to throw everything out of whack.

“It’s a house of cards,” DeWolfe said. "You just try to do the best you can do and hope for the best.”

