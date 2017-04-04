Records suggest Steamboat's sporting good stores not absorbing some business lost with Sports Authority

— Sales tax reports in Steamboat Springs suggest that sporting good stores aren't absorbing some of the business, and revenue, that was lost when Sports Authority closed its doors in the summer.

Sporting good revenue was down nearly 8 percent in February, which constituted the greatest percentage of a revenue dip.

While last month's totals were likely somewhat influenced by the loss of a day compared to last year (2016 had an extra Monday), the dip in sporting good revenue has become a trend in recent months.

Sporting good sales have lagged behind previous years despite other market segments, such as miscellaneous retail, seeing gains.

The dip in sporting good sales was greater in December, when local stores posted sales revenue that was 11 percent, or more than $30,000 less, than what was rung up in December 2015.

Records show the sporting goods revenue has been lagging behind in six of the last nine months since Sports Authority closed after the company declared bankruptcy.

By comparison, miscellaneous retail sales have increased in eight of the last nine months.

February sales tax collections flat

Overall, sales tax revenue for February came in just 1.1 percent, or $26,907, short of what the city collected in 2016.

The mostly flat revenue total came despite the addition of the inaugural WinterWonderGrass Festival, which brought thousands of visitors to town and led to record-breaking ridership for Steamboat Springs Transit.

But last February’s revenue totals, which came in 9 percent above the previous year, would have been hard to beat, city officials said.

“It’s nothing alarming,” Finance Director Kim Weber said. “We were coming off of a really good February (in 2016).”

Weber said it doesn’t appear to be a single market segment that's to blame for the revenue dip, which is shown in a preliminary sales tax report.

Lodging revenue came in about $10,000 short of what was posted last year.

There are some highlights in the latest tax report from the city.

Perhaps most importantly, the totals are not causing any concern at City Hall that the city will end up underperforming for the entire year and miss a budget mark.

And the local marijuana industry continued to grow by posting a 10.7 percent increase in sales over last year.

