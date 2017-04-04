Local ranch retailer specializes in high-altitude chicks

— You can buy a dozen eggs for as little as $2 at the grocery store in Steamboat Springs, but increasingly, residents of the Yampa Valley are taking a hands-on approach to their omelets and raising laying hens in backyard chicken coops.

For just a little more than the price of a dozen eggs, locavores can buy a chick that will grow up to lay multiple eggs a week. Of course, there’s the cost of chicken feed, and the labor involved in cleaning the coop. Is it worth all the fuss?

Routt County retailers sell thousands of chicks

Jennifer Jessen, whose family cares for up to 22 birds and can collect up to a dozen eggs daily in prime time, thinks so.

“Sometimes it feels like life is so canned and packaged and fake,” Jessen said. “This is a nice way to take just part of your day and know that something’s real.”

Specializing in high-altitude chickens Michelle Townsend of Elk River Pet and Ranch said she and her husband have learned from experience to order their baby chicks from a high elevation hatchery in New Mexico — the chicks tend to be hardier and acclimate better than chicks hatched in the Midwest.

Michelle Townsend, who owns Elk River Pet and Ranch with her husband, Colby, said they sold 3,000 chicks in 2016 and demand continues to grow. They care for 70 hens themselves on their property south of Hayden.

“Chickens have gotten so popular that if you placed an order with me today, they wouldn’t be available until June or July,” Townsend said Tuesday. “Ten years ago, you could have walked in and asked for 25 Rhode Island Red chicks, and I could have called, and we’d have had them by the end of the week.”

But if you want to have green eggs with your ham, you’ll want to order Americauna chicks. They’re a little pricey at $3.40 apiece, compared to garden variety white leghorns at $2.99, but the color of the eggs the Americaunas lay ranges from pale green to teal blue.

This time of year, fresh batches of three-day-old chicks are being delivered from distant hatcheries to a small handful of local retailers who have a difficult time keeping the birds in stock. Within 16 to 23 weeks, the birds will mature and begin laying eggs in coops scattered throughout the county, including some in the city limits of Steamboat Springs.

The city made it legal to own up to five of the birds (excluding roosters) in town, as long as the coop is kept clean.

Ted Pennington at Flat Tops Ranch Supply said the store in Phippsburg will be receiving weekly shipments of four breeds of chicks each of the next several weeks continuing into May 9, with baby ducks and turkeys arriving last.

“We’ve had a lot of people asking about them,” he said.

Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply in Craig expects to continue regular shipments of chicks into May. Elk River Pet and Farm is looking forward to receiving another 500 chicks April 13 and 14.

The high demand for spring chickens seems to confirm that households here are catching on to the satisfaction and wholesomeness that results from producing one’s own eggs.

“I can’t imagine not having chickens, now,” Jessen said. “I have two girls, 7 and 17, and I think it’s been really good for them to take care of the chickens. It creates an authentic feel to part of our day.”

