Lack of snow forcing lower mountain closure

— While some Colorado ski areas are extending their season, deteriorating snow conditions have forced Steamboat Ski Area to close lower mountain beginning Sunday.

It was lightly snowing Tuesday, but the sun was expected to return with a high temperature of 64 degrees Friday.

Closing day is still scheduled for April 16, but it's unclear if some events will be impacted.

According to the ski area, the Cardboard Classic and Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concerts will still be held.

The ski area will wait to see what snow conditions are like before making a call on the Splashdown Pond Skim.

The ski area is encouraging people to check daily grooming reports for updates on conditions and events.

The last time the ski area closed lower mountain early was in 2012. It was closed two weeks before the end of the ski season.

Snowfall during the 2011-12 season was sparse during December and January before rebounding in February with 93 inches. Despite that, only 21 inches fell in March and 4 inches in April. The ski area ended the season with 228 inches, well below the average of 340 inches.

This year, the ski area had record low March snowfall with 11.25 inches.

The closure will affect the Bashor, Christie Peak Express, Preview and Thunderhead lifts.

The gondola, Burgess Creek, Four Points, Storm Peak, Morningside, Sundown, Sunshine, South Peak and Elkhead lifts will still operate.

The final day for First Tracks is Saturday.