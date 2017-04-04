Heather Martyn: Making our kids great

For parents whose kids are approaching middle school and high school and are concerned about steering them in a healthy direction, they may want to take a hard look at the Steamboat Springs High School theater program Mrs. Oberhansly (aka Mrs. O.) has created for the last number of years.

I took my family to the high school production of "Grease" this past weekend and was blown away. Remember when your grandparents used to shake their head with a deep sigh and mutter with contempt, "Kids these days." I can assure you, that after two hours of edge-of-my-seat entertainment and sheer joy, I thought the same thing … Kids. These. Days.

I have watched the high school plays for the last four years, and I'm always amazed at the production they put on. Yet, this year Mrs. O. has completely outdone herself. Even making the stretch to include several middle schoolers, it seemed everyone could join if they had interest.

Not to mention, she had the incredibly talented high school team, which included Keala Fraioli, Charlie Harrington, Henry Tisch, Colin Musselman, Shay Adamo, Marty St. Pierre, Ben Heil, Myanna Gibbs, Libby Lukens, Bella Eckburg, Hannah Heil, Oscar Gilbert, Sean Portman, just to name a few.

I think the most intriguing thing about the high school production is the reminder of the positive benefits the kids gain from being a part of something so great. In my field of youth engagement and working with organizations that strive to support kids to reach their full potential, I am continually cognizant of this.

The high school theatre program is a positive representation of the social development strategy I am reminded of in my work. It provides a developmentally appropriate opportunity for involvement, while giving kids valuable skills.

Whether it's to learn to dance and sing, production skills such as lighting and set design, music and choreography, even make-up and costume design, there's something for everyone. Not to mention, the healthy beliefs, clear standards for behavior, the bonding and emotional attachment and recognition all the kids get from being involved with such a positive community presentation that will last with them a lifetime.

In a society that pressures our kids' activities to continue throughout the year in order to stay competitive, parents find themselves shelling out thousands for travel, expensive equipment and summer camps. Just playing basketball, volleyball or baseball drains more than just a bank account. Especially for our hardworking families in Routt County who are finding it hard to keep up with the competitive Joneses.

We have so many wonderful opportunities here in Steamboat for our kids. Yet, it is rare to find activities, especially year-round, that don’t require large sums of money to be involved.

Three times a year Mrs. O. has a new opportunity for involvement — costing our busy parents little money and time away from the family. Thank you Mrs. O for helping our kids Be Great!

Heather Martyn

Steamboat Springs