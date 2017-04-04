Hayden wins grant for economic development

— Hayden officials are excited about a grant they received that could provide a path for economic development.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade awarded the town $8,200 to help pay for an assessment program designed to support rural communities with development of vision and economic plans. The town’s contribution is $2,000 in cash and $2,200 worth of staff time and other costs.

The communities of Bayfield and Custer County were also awarded the grant.

“From what I understand, it was a pretty competitive grant,” Hayden Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said.

From May 15 to May 17, representatives will visit the town.

There will be a community dinner the first night followed by a day of meetings with town stakeholders. The team will then hold a presentation of the team’s observations and recommendations.

Community members are encouraged to participate.

“This program is designed to help rural communities gain insight into their unique challenges and strengths and create actionable items to address them,” senior regional manager for regional development Meridith Marshall said in a news release. “Each assessment will be individually tailored to the specific needs of the community.”

Mendisco said the assessment will build on previous studies. Those include the town’s comprehensive plan, a parking study and a study that looked at signage.

One of the goals for the assessment will be to identify the town’s assets and ways to capitalize on those assets.

The town will be required to report back to the state within one month to indicate which recommendations it intends to follow.

There will then be yearly follow-ups for two years.

