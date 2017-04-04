Car on sidewalk: The Record for Monday, April 3, 2017

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking If you have information about any unsolved crime, call Routt County Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online by clicking here. Tips can also be sent by text message. Send a text message to 274637 and start your text with “NABM”.

Monday, April 3, 2017

12:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a neighbor being loud in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza. It was quiet when officers arrived.

9:42 a.m. Officers were called to a report of electrical equipment vandalized in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

10:51 a.m. Officers were called to a report of fraud involving a timeshare in the 3200 block of Snowflake Circle.

12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of drug activity in a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The car could not be located.

2:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of legal documents damaged in the 2100 block of Resort Drive.

3:24 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a diabetic person in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

4:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of complaint about a car that did a U-turn at Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

7:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a female causing a disturbance on a bus in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. She was given a ride home.

9:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a family disturbance in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

9:02 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car on the sidewalk off of Walton Creek Road. It was gone when officers arrived.

9:30 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a camper door open in the 300 block of Third Street. Everything was fine.