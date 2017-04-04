Bob and Sarah Woodmansee: Climate change and the economy

Our climate is changing. Average, daily temperatures are rising. Floods from unexpected and intense storms are more frequent. Warmer and shorter snow seasons are occurring.

Road maintenance is becoming more costly. Wildfire frequency and intensity is increasing. These and other changes will continue to have impacts on economically important industries for Western Colorado such as ranching, farming, winter and summer recreation, wildlife populations (hunting and tourism), water quality supporting fisheries and municipalities, stream and river flows and timing, tourism loss due to wildfires, and more.

Declining quality of experiences for tourists and outdoor recreationalists are key economic concerns for our economy. These realities are explicitly discussed In “Climate Smart Agriculture,” an article published in the March/April 2016 issue of the Colorado Water Center Newsletter (Volume 33, Issue 1)."

The climate change research community, policymakers and water and other resource managers desperately need scientifically-supported information for guidance and mitigation strategies in order to adapt to a changing environment here in Colorado. Our ability to navigate through a changing climate and maintain valuable economic benefits and jobs from outdoor economic sectors depends on scientifically valid projections for guidance and adaptation.

In the face of scientific facts and real economic impacts of climate change, President Trump’s proposed 2018 budget includes draconian cuts to the agencies and the universities that conduct research related to climate change. Appointees and the policies promoted by the Trump administration are cutting or are planning to cut the funding of much of the research needed to meet these challenges.

Budget cuts are planned to dismantle a research community that has been dedicated to providing a pathway to predicting future climate trends, and that is coincidentally vital to our state financial health.

These include defunding or cutting the budgets for programs to state entities, such as our major research universities — CSU and CU — and by cutting budgets for Colorado-based federal agencies, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The financial costs of unanticipated changes in our climate to our agricultural, recreation and tourism industries and quality of life cannot be calculated without knowing what those changes might be. Scientifically-based research programs are important components for understanding Western Colorado’s economy. Indifference, consensual ignorance and the “War on Science” should not become the United States policy when faced with an ever warming and unpredictable climate.

Please contact your representatives at all levels of government and tell them to oppose cuts to climate change research budgets.

Bob and Sarah Woodmansee

Stagecoach