West Virginia school leader next SSMS assistant principal

— A high school principal from West Virginia will be the next assistant principal and athletic director for Steamboat Springs Middle School.

Jay Hamric was selected from a pool of 33 applicants from Steamboat Springs and communities in several states for the position, according to incoming Principal Heidi Chapman-Hoy, who is the school’s current vice principal.

Chapman-Hoy was selected in February to replace current middle school Principal Jerry Buelter, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

“We were fortunate as a district and a school to have had such a strong applicant pool,” Chapman-Hoy said in an email to staff Friday.

Champan-Hoy said formal interviews and a building tour with four finalists for the position were conducted March 24.

“We had an amazing day a week ago Friday,” Chapman-Hoy said Monday. “We felt fortunate that the applicant pool and the four finalists were amazing educators and very diverse."

Chapman-Hoy said it was Hamric’s connection with students and diverse background in education that led to his selection.

Hamric has spent the last seven years as principal at the 350-student Tucker County High School in West Virginia.

Prior to that, he and his wife spent 10 years overseas, where Hamric was a school administrator for school systems in China, Bosnia and in Cote d’Ivoire on the Ivory Coast of Africa.

Hamric said he first visited Steamboat Springs over a weekend on a cross-country road trip a few years ago with his wife, a teacher, and their three children, who are 13, 11 and 9.

“I fell in love with the community,” Hamric said.

Hamric received his bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary in Virginia and his master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

