Teenage girl suffers minor injuries in ATV rollover: The Record for Sunday, April 2, 2017

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Rita Valentine Park. It was a taxi, and everything was fine.

2:49 a.m. Officers were called to a complaint about loud music in the 1900 block of Bridge Lane. The person who had the music on was told to turn it down.

4:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear hanging out in someone’s front yard in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

8:35 a.m. Someone called police saying they had an issue with auto work that was done on their vehicle. The person was advised it was a civil issue,

1:13 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about an off leash dog near Heavenly View. An animal control officer gave the dog’s owner a warning.

1:21 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a teenage girl who rolled her four-wheeler near the 44700 block of Diamondback Way. The girl suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Emergency responders said she might have broken some bones.

6:27 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a wallet found at Ski Town Cleaners. The wallet was taken to the police station for safekeeping.

6:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man yelling at people in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The man had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court and was taken into custody.

6:57 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about someone driving without a driver’s license in Steamboat. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

9:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bar fight involving four men in the 2500 block of Village Drive. Police arrested a man on suspicion of third degree assault after viewing surveillance footage of the incident. The footage reportedly showed another man trying to pass a knife to the man who was arrested. A witness intercepted the knife before it could be used. The victim of the fight was evaluated by paramedics, but did not require a trip to the hospital. The victim told police the fight was prompted by a dispute over money being owed to him.