Steamboat briefs: Chief Theater slated to host ‘1984’ screening Tuesday

The Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs will join almost 90 art house movie theaters across the country in hosting a screening of the 1980s movie, “1984,” starring John Hurt, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This date was chosen because it’s the date George Orwell’s protagonist Winston Smith begins rebelling against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary.

According to Chief Executive Director Scott Parker, the local theater supports the National Endowment for the Arts and sees any attempt to defund the program as an attack on free speech and creative expression through entertainment. This event provides a chance for communities around the country to show their unity and have their voices heard.

Tickets for the screening are $15 per person and can be purchased online at chieftheater.com or at All That, 601 Lincoln Ave.

All proceeds from the showing of “1984” will benefit youth theater programming.

Parenting series at district building set to begin Tuesday

Beth Wendler and Heather Martyn will host another six-week series of Love and Logic parenting classes at the Steamboat Springs School District building.

This series is tailored for parents of children age 5 and older.

Meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning April 4, or 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning the week of April 6, with a week break for the school’s Spring Break, which begins April 24.

The price is $75 per individual or $125 per couple, and full scholarships are available. For more information or to sign up, email Beth or Heather at parent2partner@gmail.com or call 970-846-7710.

Parkinson’s exercise class offered to area twice weekly

Parkinson’s exercise classes are held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Fridays at the United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs, Eighth and Oak streets. The class consists of exercises developed by neuroscientist Becky Farley (pwr4life.org) and Gary Sobol, who has Parkinson’s and is the founder of GZ Sobol’s Parkinson’s Network (parkinsonsnetwork.org) to specifically address Parkinson’s symptoms, including dexterity, rigidity, balance, bradykinesia and voice softness.

Class participants warm up their muscles, focus on big, powerful movements and loud voices and work together as a group to encourage one another, share tips and revel in good humor.

Classes are free. For more information, call Jacqueline Teuscher at 303-829-2869 or Eva Gibbons at 970-846-9887, or email jacqueline.teuscher@gmail.com.