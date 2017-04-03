Peabody: 'We will continue contributing to the economic success of Routt and Moffat counties'

— Peabody Energy, owner of Routt County’s Twentymile Coal Company, announced Monday it had emerged from bankruptcy after reducing its debt by more than $5 billion, down from the $6.2 billion that was reported in April 2016, when the company filed for protection from its creditors.

Closer to home, work in the coal mine south of Hayden is one of the highest-paying blue collar jobs in the region. Steamboat Today reported in 2013 that entry level miners with no experience earned about $48,000 per year. And the Colorado Mining Association reported the average pay and benefits combined were $115,354 in 2011.

Routt County Commissioner Doug Monger, a rancher, whose District 2 encompasses the mine, said he’s heard some miners at the non-union mine earn between $80,000 and $90,000. Monger took the news of Peabody’s successful reorganization as reassuring for employment here.

“Ag’s not doing so well now, but we’ve got the coal mine and the power plant. We’re doing good with tourism in Steamboat, and that’s helped us diversify compared to Moffat and Delta counties,” Monger said. “But it’s bad for our local economy to be trading $80,000 and $90,000 jobs for service industry jobs that pay a small amount over minimum wage and have hardly any benefits.”

Kemal Williamson, Peabody’s president-Americas, signaled that Twentymile Mine will be a fit for Peabody’s post-bankruptcy strategy.

“Our team at Twentymile Mine plays a significant role in driving the success of Peabody,” Williamson wrote in an e-mail to Steamboat Today. “Moving forward, we will employ innovative practices as a world-class mining operation, deliver strong safety performance and continue contributing to the economic success of Routt and Moffat counties.”

He praised the Twentymile workforce for its efforts and described the mine as being an operation that drives about $380 million of direct and indirect benefits to the region each year.

Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow pointed out his company is the only global “pure-play coal investment” and is positioned to be “highly competitive.”

“We have taken significant steps to create a capital structure to succeed through all cycles,” Kellow said in a news release. “Our financial focus will now be on reducing debt, targeting high-return investments and returning cash to shareholders over time.”

In November 2015, five months before it filed for bankruptcy, Peabody announced the Twentymile Mine was part of the company's deal to sell three coal mines to Bowie Resources for $358 million in cash, but that deal fell apart when Bowie was unable to obtain financing for the purchase.

Production at Twentymile has declined since 2005

Peabody, long recognized as the most productive coal mine in Colorado with peak production of 9.4 million tons in 2005, had slipped to 4.12 million tons in 2015. Peabody officials confirmed to Steamboat Today on Monday that the mine sold 2.6 million tons in 2016 and employed 300.

In 2005, the coal industry was going strong, and Peabody was making plans to ramp up employment from 400 to 480 at the mine in order to reach production levels of 12 million tons by 2008.

One of the results of the bankruptcy is that investors lost what little value remained in their stock shares. A press release by Peabody announcing its “transformed capital structure” said the company’s “common stock (that) had been trading under the symbol BTUUQ had been extinguished with no value.”

Beginning Tuesday, Peabody’s shares were to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, BTU.

